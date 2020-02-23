CLOSE
2020 NAACP Image Awards , NAACP Image Awards
The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Posted February 22, 2020

51st NAACP Image Awards

Source: Getty / Getty

Saturday, Black Hollywood came out in full force for the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

The night was mere #BlackExcellence, celebrating our talent, tenacity and impact in the industry and beyond. And man…was it amazing! From awarding Ava DuVernay’s heartbreaking limited series When They See Us winning big to Marsai Martin taking home three statues to Bey and Blue Ivy being awarded for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for “Brown Skin Girl,” it doesn’t get much better than this.

Most importantly, OUR biggest stars SLAYED the red carpet. Take a look at some of the best lewks of the night:

1. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

3. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

5. Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner Source:Getty

6. Shahadi Wright Joseph

Shahadi Wright Joseph Source:Getty

7. Storm Reid

Storm Reid Source:Getty

8. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

9. MC Lyte

MC Lyte Source:Getty

10. Australyah Coleman and Teresa Haley

Australyah Coleman and Teresa Haley Source:Getty

11. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown Source:Getty

12. Mignon Baker, Ebony Obsidian, and Novi Brown attend

Mignon Baker, Ebony Obsidian, and Novi Brown attend Source:Getty

13. Letitia Johnson and Derrick Johnson

Letitia Johnson and Derrick Johnson Source:Getty

14. Brittany Perrineau and Harold Perrineau

Brittany Perrineau and Harold Perrineau Source:Getty

15. Jaboukie Young-White and Javaughn Young-White

Jaboukie Young-White and Javaughn Young-White Source:Getty

16. Gia Casey and DJ Envy

Gia Casey and DJ Envy Source:Getty

17. Amy Dubois Barnett and Richard Brooks

Amy Dubois Barnett and Richard Brooks Source:Getty

18. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

19. Sid Williams and Maxine Waters

Sid Williams and Maxine Waters Source:Getty

20. Robin Thede

Robin Thede Source:Getty

21. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey Source:Getty

22. Miles Brown

Miles Brown Source:Getty

23. Winston Duke

Winston Duke Source:Getty

24. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

26. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown Source:Getty

27. Dionne Lea Williams and Keith David

Dionne Lea Williams and Keith David Source:Getty

28. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Source:Getty

29. Logan Browning

Logan Browning Source:Getty

30. Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe Source:Getty

31. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

32. Tameka Cottle, T.I., and family

Tameka Cottle, T.I., and family Source:Getty

33. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe Source:Getty
