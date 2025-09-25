7 Bible Verses to Get Through the Winter Months

Winter can be a season of beauty, but it can also bring long nights, cold days, and feelings of loneliness or fatigue.

Whether you’re braving icy roads, dealing with shorter days, or simply missing the warmth of summer, God’s Word offers encouragement for every season.

Here are seven scriptures to help lift your spirit and remind you of His faithfulness through the winter months.

1. Ecclesiastes 3:1 “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”

Winter is just one part of God’s greater plan. Seasons change, but His timing and purpose remain perfect. 2. Isaiah 55:10-11 “As the rain and the snow come down from heaven, and do not return to it without watering the earth… so is my word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty.”

Even the snow serves a divine purpose. Just as winter nourishes the earth for spring, God’s Word nourishes our souls. 3. Psalm 74:17 “It was you who set all the boundaries of the earth; you made both summer and winter.”

Winter isn’t a mistake—it’s part of God’s creation. This verse reminds us that every season is made by Him. 4. Psalm 46:1 “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”

When winter storms hit—both physically and spiritually—we can find warmth and security in the shelter of God. 5. Isaiah 1:18 “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.”

Winter snow can serve as a powerful reminder of God’s forgiveness and His ability to make us new and pure. 6. Psalm 121:1-2 “I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.”

During the cold and dark days, lift your eyes toward God. He is the source of our help and strength in every season. 7. Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Winter may feel long, but God’s plans are full of hope. Spring is coming, and His promises remain true.