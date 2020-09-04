CLOSE
Beyonce
HomePhotos

10 Times Beyonce’s Fashion Slayed Us To Smithereens

Posted 9 hours ago

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Happy Bey-Day! Today the super star celebrates her 39th rotation around the sun. Beyonce’s contribution to Black culture is monumental. She has established herself as one of the most successful, influential Black entertainers of our generation. Over the course of her career, Beyonce has won 418 awards and has been nominated for 804 awards.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Beyonce uses her platform responsibly. Every Instagram post has a meaning, every project has a purpose, and every collaboration is epic. Pretty much everything she touches at this point is guaranteed to be successful and profitable. She’s used her platform to advocate for Black visibility. Both her and her husband make it a point to hire and work with people of color in efforts to highlight Black businesses and artistry. When Beyonce’s not raising awareness and employing people of color, she’s giving back to the community. She a silent humanitarian that has likely donated millions of dollars over the course of her career.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We already know Beyonce is a whole mood when it comes to fashion. Often collaborating with stylist Zerina Akers, the two have been able to create magical fashion moments. Back in the day when we used to watch red carpet events, Beyonce was always the person to look for. Her intentions have always been to show up and shut it down. With bold, colorful pieces, or gowns with intricate detailing, she always manages to steal the show.

Today is Queen Bey Day. Virgos, God gave you all the bragging rights when He created Beyonce Gisselle Knowles Carter. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down some of favorite fashion looks over the last few years.

10 Times Beyonce’s Fashion Slayed Us To Smithereens  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. BEYONCE IS KING VISUAL, 2020

BEYONCE IS KING VISUAL, 2020 Source:Parkwood Entertainment

Beyonce shut it down this year when she released Black is King to Disney Plus. The visual album was dripping with Black Excellence. 

2. JAY Z AND BEYONCE AT SEAN COMBS’ 50TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2019

JAY Z AND BEYONCE AT SEAN COMBS' 50TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2019 Source:Getty

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z attended Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash clad in all-black ensembles.

3. BEYONCE AT THE SHAWN CARTER FOUNDATION GALA, 2019

BEYONCE AT THE SHAWN CARTER FOUNDATION GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

 Beyonce attended the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala dressed in a custom made Roberto Cavalli Couture bustier gown accessorized with crystals and feathers.

4. BEYONCE AT THE EUROPEAN PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “THE LION KING”, 2019

BEYONCE AT THE EUROPEAN PREMIERE OF DISNEY'S "THE LION KING", 2019 Source:Getty

Beyonce attended the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” in a gorgeous custom yellow Cong Tri gown with a superhigh leg slit. 

5. BEYONCE AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “THE LION KING”, 2019

BEYONCE AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY'S "THE LION KING", 2019 Source:Getty

Beyonce arrived at the premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” clad in a jeweled Alexander McQueen beaded gown.

6. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019 Source:Getty

Jay-Z and Beyonce looked like a royal hood couple at the 2019 Roc Nation Brunch. Beyonce wore a Balmain Spring 2019 Haute Couture dress, straight from the runway.

7. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL: MANDELA 100, 2018

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL: MANDELA 100, 2018 Source:Getty

Beyonce and Jay-Z performed during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 with Beyonce in a custom Mary Katrantzou outfit.

8. BEYONCE FOR IVY PARK X ADIDAS, 2018

BEYONCE FOR IVY PARK X ADIDAS, 2018 Source:Ivy Park

Beyonce sent the fashion world in a frenzy when she released her Ivy Park X Adidas line. Who better to model it than the queen herself?

9. BEYONCE AT THE TIDAL X BENEFIT SHOW, 2016

BEYONCE AT THE TIDAL X BENEFIT SHOW, 2016 Source:WENN

Beyoncé arrived at the Tidal X benefit show for the Robin Hood Foundation, dressed in a sheer Gattinoni Couture gown.

 

10. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE 59TH GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE 59TH GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty

Beyonce and Jay-Z were all smiles during The 59th GRAMMY Awards.  Bey glowed in a custom gilded gown by Peter Dundas. She accessorized with her adorable baby bump.

Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close