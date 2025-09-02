Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

UPDATED: 1:30 pm EST September 2nd, 2025

George Raveling, a Hall of Fame college basketball coach and influential Nike executive, died at 88, his family announced Tuesday. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after battling cancer.

Raveling’s basketball career began as a player at Villanova from 1957 to 1960. He later served as an assistant coach at his alma mater in 1963 before leading programs at Maryland, Washington State, Iowa, and USC. He earned three Pac-10 Coach of the Year honors and was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

After retiring from coaching in 1994, Raveling joined Nike as its global basketball sports marketing director. He was instrumental in convincing Michael Jordan to sign with the brand, a move that transformed sports marketing. “Sonny [Vaccaro] likes to take the credit, but it really wasn’t Sonny—it was actually George Raveling,” Jordan said in 2015.

Raveling also played a role in history outside of sports. He was a guard at Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 March on Washington and obtained the original “I Have a Dream” speech, which he later donated to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

7. Young Noble Young Noble, a key member of the iconic hip-hop group The Outlawz, has tragically passed away at 47. Born Rufus Lee Cooper III, he reportedly died by suicide in Atlanta. Noble joined The Outlawz in 1996, personally added by Tupac Shakur, and contributed to tracks on Tupac’s posthumous album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, including “Hail Mary.” Beyond group success, he released solo albums like Noble Justice. After surviving a heart attack in 2021, he focused on health and remained active. His sudden passing has left the hip-hop community mourning a talented artist and Tupac’s legacy preserver.

8. Eddie “Supa” Lewis The music community is mourning the loss of Eddie Lewis, better known as Supa, the frontman of the pioneering 90s house group Aly-Us. Supa’s name became synonymous with “Follow Me,” a defining anthem of the house music genre. His soulful, heartfelt vocal performance transformed the track into a symbol of unity and connection, resonating on dance floors worldwide. Emerging from New Jersey’s vibrant underground house scene, Aly-Us and their iconic hit struck a chord with listeners, inspiring a sense of collective joy and hope. “Follow Me” wasn’t just a song—it was an invitation to come together, a celebration of belonging that transcended barriers. Decades on, it has retained its relevance, embraced anew by younger generations who have discovered its magic. The track now thrives in diverse settings, from classic club playlists to modern trail-ride music collections.

9. Dave Parker Baseball mourns the loss of one of its most charismatic and talented figures, Dave Parker, who passed away at the age of 74 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Known as “The Cobra,” Parker was a larger-than-life presence both on and off the field, leaving an indelible mark on the game during his 19-year career.

31. Armstead Jones Armstead Jones, the longtime director of the Baltimore City Board of Elections, died at the age of 71 just hours after publicly announcing his retirement.

34. Pastor DeJaughn William “Billy” Murphy Born and raised in Detroit, Billy was the second oldest of five children and a third-generation pastor. He was the proud son of Bishop William H. Murphy Jr. and Elder Donna R. Murphy.

35. Mia Love Love was the first Black Republican woman and Haitian-American in Congress. A former Saratoga Springs, UT mayor, she championed fiscal responsibility. Love passed away at 49 in 2025 after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

37. Donald “Slick” Watts Donald “Slick” Watts, a cherished Seattle basketball figure, passed away at 73. An undrafted talent out of Xavier University of Louisiana, Watts joined the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics through a tryout arranged by coach Bill Russell. Over five seasons, he became the first player to lead the league in assists and steals in a single season (1975-76), earning First Team All-Defense honors and the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award. Post-retirement, Watts stayed in Seattle, teaching physical education and running a basketball academy with his son. His warm presence at local games and dedication to youth cemented his enduring community legacy.

39. Oliver Miller Former NBA center Oliver Miller, affectionately known as “The Big O,” passed away on Wednesday at the age of 54, following a battle with cancer. Miller’s death was confirmed by Suns analyst Eddie Johnson, who shared the heartbreaking news on social media. The basketball world is now mourning the loss of a player whose presence on the court was as formidable as his personality off it.

42. DJ Funk DJ Funk, born Charles Chambers, was a trailblazing figure in Chicago’s underground music scene and instrumental in defining the ghetto house genre. Known for high-energy hits like “Work Dat Body” and “Pump It,” his bass-heavy sound and party-driven lyrics brought vibrancy to Midwest clubs throughout the 1990s. A leader in the house music movement, DJ Funk solidified his legacy on labels like Dance Mania, which he later owned. Sadly, he passed away at 54 from stage 4 cancer.

44. Harry Elston Harry Elston, founder of the Friends of Distinction and the voice behind iconic hits like “Grazing in the Grass” and “Going in Circles,” has passed away at 86. Elston formed the group in 1968, delivering a unique blend of pop and soul with unforgettable harmonies. Their music, including hits like “Love or Let Me Be Lonely,” graced the charts in the late 60s and early 70s. Managed by NFL star Jim Brown, the group became a vital part of the California soul sound. Elston’s influence extended beyond his vibrant musical career, earning admiration for his kindness, optimism, and lasting legacy in soul music.

45. Roy Ayers Roy Ayers, the iconic jazz vibraphonist celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to jazz-funk and neo-soul, passed away on March 4, 2025, in New York City at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

46. Sylvester Turner A Houston native, Turner began his career in law after graduating from Harvard Law School. In 1983 he founded Barnes & Turner, his own law firm in addition to his duties as a professor and lecturer at several law schools. His move to the political arena would see Turner serve two terms as mayor of the City of Houston after being elected in 2016.

47. Angie Stone Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Angie Stone was killed in an auto accident Saturday morning (March 1) at the age of 63. Her daughter, Diamond, confirmed the news on social media, simply saying “My Mommy is gone.” The singer’s rep, Deborah R. Champagne, confirmed to TMZ that the singer was killed on her way home from a show in Montgomery, Alabama.

48. Dr. Alvin Poussaint Dr. Alvin Poussaint studied the tendrils of systemic racism and Black self-sufficiency along with serving as a consultant to hit TV shows.

49. Chris Jasper Chris Jasper, who played a key role in the Isley Brothers’ success in the 70s and 80s, passed away on Feb. 23 from cancer at age 73.

51. Roberta Flack

52. Gwen McCrae

53. Voletta Wallace

54. Jerry “Iceman” Butler Jerry initially gained fame as the lead singer of the R&B group The Impressions, a groundbreaking act that included iconic names like Curtis Mayfield. Together, they created influential tracks such as 1958’s “For Your Precious Love,” which Butler co-wrote and which became their defining hit.

55. Chelsea Reject Chelsea Reject, born Chelsea Alexander, was a Brooklyn-based indie rapper known for her introspective lyrics and experimental artistry. Emerging in the 2010s, she gained recognition with her mixtape “Cmplx,” collaborating with members of Pro Era and sharing stages with artists like Mobb Deep and Talib Kweli. Her music often reflected themes of anxiety, self-discovery, and resilience, blending laid-back production with fiery energy. Chelsea was also celebrated for her independent spirit, self-releasing projects like “This Is Not My Final Form” and touring internationally. Her work resonated with fans for its authenticity and emotional depth, making her a prominent figure in New York City’s underground rap scene.

57. Tim Tooten, Beloved Baltimore Journalist Source:The Baltimore Banner Tim Tooten, one of the longest-tenured and best-recognized education reporters in the region, retired in 2023 after 35 years with WBAL and more than 40 years in journalism. tim tooten,one of the longest-tenured and best-recognized education reporters in the region,retired in 2023 after 35 years with wbal and more than 40 years in journalism.

58. Irv Gotti Source:Getty Irv Gotti, the influential record executive, producer, and entrepreneur best known for founding Murder Inc. Records, has passed away, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.

59. Retired Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Jr Stewart, Jr. was a retired U.S. Air Force officer and one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces. Born on July 4, 1924, Stewart served during World War II as a fighter pilot in the 332nd Fighter Group, famously known as the “Red Tails.”

63. Barry Michael Cooper Journalist and author Barry Michael Cooper wrote the films New Jack City (1991) , Sugar Hill (1994) and Above the Rim (1994)

64. Former NBA All-Star Gus Williams Williams received the nickname “The Wizard” for his dazzling ball-handling and quick drives. Over his career, Williams averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game with two All-Star selections and multiple All-NBA honors.

65. Actress Dalyce Curry Dalyce Curry was an actress known for her role in “Blues Brothers.” She recently passed away at the age of 95 due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Her remains were found at her home in Altadena, California

66. Sam Moore Born in Miami, Florida, in October 1935, Moore grew up immersed in gospel music, singing in church choirs before his path led him to rhythm and blues. His life changed in the early 1960s when he met Dave Prater at a Miami nightclub. Together, they formed Sam & Dave, and the pair quickly became a driving force in soul music. Signed to the legendary Stax Records, their partnership with the songwriting team of Isaac Hayes and David Porter resulted in some of the genre’s most enduring classics.