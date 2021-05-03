Black Panther
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Twitter Approves

Posted May 3, 2021

Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel

This is not a drill. The sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit film Black Panther now has a proper title, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It only makes sense. Also, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2020, so your July 4th Weekend plans of next year should be altered accordingly.

Marvel dropped a trailer that featured some past footage that’s sure to give you the feels (it’snarrated by the late, great Stan Lee) and then hits us with new footage and release dates for upcoming films. Black Widow comes to theaters, and Disney+, on July 9, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is out September 3, and Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives for holiday season on December 17. The Eternals is set to release November 5, and we got a sneak peak of footage including Angelina Jolie. Captain Marvel 2 also gets a proper name, The Marvels.

Phase 4 of the MCU is looking legit. Also mentioned were Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is out March 25, 2022, then Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022, the aforementioned and Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on July 8, 2022, and The Marvels on Nov. 11, 2022. Then in 2023 we get Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. But the kicker is that is a Fantastic 4 logo at the end of the clip. Sooner than later for that one, please.

Unfortunately, the star of the record-breaking Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, who regally portrayed T’Challa aka Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe passed away in August 2020 after a long, private battle with colon cancer. Marvel’s Kevin Fiege has gone on the record to say the character will not be recast.

Watch the clip below, and reactions to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever announcement below.

Close