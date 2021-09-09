Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Throughout history, drug addictions have plagued the lives of so many celebrities. Drugs have always been a part of celebrity culture. Actors, singers, politicians, even social media influencers have all abused drugs, which has led to the deaths of some of our favorite celebrities. Imagine being poor, then one day you wake up with access to millions of dollars. Your fame and fortune can get you whatever you want, including drugs. For many Americans, a drug habit can set you back financially, but not celebrities. They have access to substances the average person can’t get their hands on. Many entertainers feel the only way to escape is to numb their world by heavy drug use, which leads to overdoses. Highly addictive substances like heroin and fentanyl have been drugs of choice by celebrities for decades. They also happen to be the most lethal.

Cocaine, which is also known as the “party drug” is also very popular among entertainers. Although not as lethal as the opioids, it is extremely addictive. Since it can be mixed with an opioid-like fentanyl undetected some celebrities are unintentionally taking the opioid and overdosing.

Comedian Fuquan Johnson died September 2, 2021, after overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl. His recent death has many concerned that more celebrities could be at risk because so many of them use cocaine. Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse on September 6 from an apparent heroin overdose, although an autopsy has not yet been performed. Williams’ fight with drug abuse is well documented and his death caught many by surprise. These two recent celebrity deaths have shocked the entertainment community and many folks are asking questions.

Drug overdoses aren’t a new phenomenon to entertainers. Michael Jackson and Prince both overdosed on opioids, but they aren’t the only deaths. With the recent overdose and death of comedian Fuqauan Johnson and actor Michael K. Williams, we decided to take a look at black celebrities who have died from a drug overdose.

This is a running list, but hopefully we won’t have to do too many more updates. Check out the list below.

