It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, beautiful, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even while we didn’t invent colors when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power and ability to slay the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that Tracee Ellis Ross, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Ciara, and more famous sistas that owned the color pink.

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Pink was originally published on hellobeautiful.com