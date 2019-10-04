CLOSE
beauty , Fashion , Pink
HomePhotos

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Pink

Posted October 4, 2019

POPSUGAR X ABC "Embrace Your Ish" Event - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, beautiful, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even while we didn’t invent colors when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

So to celebrate our divine power and ability to slay the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that Tracee Ellis Ross, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Ciara, and more famous sistas that owned the color pink.

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Pink  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

2. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source:Getty

4. Beyonce

Beyonce Source:Getty

5. Zendaya

Zendaya Source:Getty

6. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Source:Getty

7. Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Source:Getty

8. Justine Skye

Justine Skye Source:Getty

9. SZA

SZA Source:Getty

10. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

11. Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Source:Getty

12. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

13. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

14. Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran Source:Getty

15. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Source:Getty

16. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

17. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

18. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

19. Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles Source:Getty

20. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty
Latest
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…

A witness who testified in Amber Guyger‘s murder trial last week was shot and killed Friday evening at an apartment complex…
10.07.19
People Rally Behind A Homeless Musician In Los…

Homeless Singer In LA Gets The Help And Support Of Hundreds Of People Online California has more homeless people than…
10.02.19
Pastor Timothy Wright in his room at the Kessler Institute f
Godfather of Gospel Music Honored with Street Sign…

A legendary gospel singer receives a big honor in New York City. Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE…
10.01.19
‘The Color Purple’ Actress Sues Show After Being…

She stands by a 2014 statement where she denies the morality of homosexuality.
10.01.19
Virginia Student Reportedly Admits To Falsely Accusing Fellow…

The student who accused students of holding her down and cutting her dreadlocks has now said that the story is…
09.30.19
School Board Member Charged with Sexually Abusing Youth

A Delaware school board member has been slapped with felony charges after her allegedly sexually abused at least three young…
10.01.19
Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self…

The former 'Sister, Sister' star gets into the details.
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…

A horrible incident involving a sixth-grader at a Northern Virginia Christian school has sparked outrage across the country. Three sixth-grade…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Hillsong UNITED Tour - Austin, TX
Hillsong Singer Back Home After Being Hospitalized For…

A Hillsong singer who suffered a brain aneurysm in August is back home after remaining hospitalized through the month. View…
09.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close