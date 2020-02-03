CLOSE
Meet Today’s B’More Proud History Maker

Posted 23 hours ago

Black History Month is here, and if you know someone who’s making their own history by giving back to their community in a positive way, nominate them to be a B’more Proud History Maker! We’re celebrating a new person each day!

1. Andrea Jones

Andrea Jones Source:Photo Submission

Nominated by: Christopher Watkins

Why: She is a phenomenal person and has done everything from helping young men go to prom, to feeding the homeless and giving them supplies to keep warm. She also serves in the Maryland National Guard and is even bringing a Black Author Expo to Baltimore City.

2. Mosiah Fit

Mosiah Fit Source:Photo Submission

Nominated by: Keamba Manning

Why: Mosiah deserves to be nominated because he is the epitome of being the change you want to see and in the world. He is the founder and leader of the Black Wolves, a scouting organization for the children of Baltimore. He teaches the children pride in who they are, humanitarian love, discipline, personal accountability, and enterprise. He is a great community leader and role model. He is fully committed to the children he works with and his organization.

