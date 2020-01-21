CLOSE
The Clark Sisters
The Clark Sisters Biopic Cast Hosts Press Conference About Lifetime Movie [PHOTOS]

The Clark Sisters biopic is coming to Lifetime very soon! 

Titled, The Clark Sister: The First Ladies of Gospel, the movie takes a look at the life and times of the iconic gospel group who went from singing with their mother in choir to becoming the highest-selling female gospel group in history. 

A synopsis states:

Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters (Christina Bell as “Twinkie,” Kierra Sheard as “Karen,” Sheléa Frazier as “Dorinda,” Raven Goodwin as “Denise,” Angela Birchett as “Jacky”) overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry.

The movie debuts on Lifetime on April 11 at 8 p.m EST. Check out photos from their latest gathering below!

1. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

