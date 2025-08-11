Dallas Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die

During August, we continue highlighting Black Business Month as we’re celebrating the culture, the flavor, and the excellence by spotlighting some of the South’s most iconic Black-owned restaurants. Whether it’s BBQ that’ll change your life, catfish that tastes like Sunday, or upscale dining with soul, these spots are must-haves. We started in Houston, now we’re taking this food tour to Dallas, Texas, where the plates are big, the hospitality is even bigger, and the flavor is always on point.

See the top 3 black owned restaurants you HAVE to try when you’re in Dallas.

Stay tuned to see where we take this food tour next!

1. Off the Bone Barbeque Dallas If you’re craving melt-in-your-mouth ribs and Southern hospitality, Off the Bone Barbeque is one Dallas spot you absolutely need to try. Tucked in the historic Cedars District, just minutes from downtown, this Black-owned BBQ restaurant is known for big flavor, small-town service, and meats smoked to perfection. Brought to you by Dwight Harvey and his wife Rose, Off the Bone brings an elevated touch to traditional Texas BBQ. What to Order: Baby Back Ribs

Tender, smoky, and fall-off-the-bone — they’re the house specialty for a reason.

Brisket

Juicy, slow-smoked, and sliced just right. A Texas BBQ staple done exceptionally well.

Smoked Sausage & Turkey

Flavor-packed options for those who want to mix up their meat plate.

Quattro Mac & Cheese

A cheesy, creamy side that locals swear by — made with four kinds of cheese.

Peach Cobbler

The Gospel Industry Network National Conference 2025 Off the Bone offers real BBQ with soul, cooked fresh daily and served fast with the kind of care you’d expect from a family-owned restaurant. Whether you’re grabbing lunch or catering a gathering, the quality is consistent and the portions are generous.



2. Sapor Bistro & Bar If you’re craving Southern-inspired comfort food in a relaxed Dallas setting. Consider your craving satisfied. Sapor Bistro & Bar is a must have. Located in the heart of Dallas, this Black-owned establishment offers generous portions of traditional Southern dishes and standout hospitality. Owned and run by a dedicated local team, Sapor serves top-notch plates like hot honey wings, perfectly crispy fish, and mac & cheese. All described as 10/10. What to Order: Hot Honey Wings — spicy, sweet, and unforgettable

Crispy fried fish — cooked golden with great texture and flavor

Creamy Mac & Cheese — cheesy comfort done right

Shrimp & Red Beans over Rice — a hearty classic

3. Café Nubia If you’re searching for bold flavor, cultural flair, and a dining experience that goes beyond the plate, you must visit Café Nubia, a hidden gem in far North Dallas. This Black-owned restaurant has quickly become a top destination for African‑Mediterranean fusion, live music, and upscale lounging. Café Nubia serves dishes inspired by powerful Black heritage and has hosting for live R&B, Afro‑jazz bands, DJ nights, hookah lounge vibes, and weekend brunch parties. What to Order: Beef Suya Skewers – Nigerian‑spiced grilled beef served with arugula salad and fire‑roasted peppers

Lamb Sliders – Mini lamb patties topped with feta, grilled onions, and pickles on potato rolls

Jollof Rice – Spicy West African tomato‑based rice, served with proteins like cauliflower steak or ribeye

Rasta Pasta – Pastas tossed in Cajun‑inspired seasoning, with your choice of protein

Calamari & Falafel – Perfect shareable appetizers with bold seasoning and crunch Café Nubia isn’t just about food — it’s the whole experience. With a lounge-inspired interior, hand-selected decor like Turkish chandeliers, coastal-style patio, bottomless champagne, DJ booths, and live music on weekends. Be sure to add Café Nubia to your foodie list when you come to Dallas.



