Black Women
Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity

Posted September 13, 2019

When they say the “blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice,” they are not lying!

Dark-skinned Black women are everything and we absolutely will cherish and love them to the end. So to celebrate all that melanin, here are some of the most #BrownSkinGirls in Hollywood and on the ‘Gram:

1. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

2. Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter Source:Getty

3. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Source:Getty

4. Normani

Normani Source:Getty

5. Justine Skye

Justine Skye Source:Getty

6. Lupita Nyongo

Lupita Nyongo Source:Getty

7. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

8. Ursula Stephen

Source:false

Ursula Stephen is known to be the hairstylist behind some of your favorite celebs including Rihanna! Here she’s in front of the camera for a project with makeup artist Camara Aunique.

9. Viola Davis

Viola Davis Source:Getty

10. Cianne H Browne

View this post on Instagram

📸 : @piokky 💄 : @susan.vee

A post shared by Cianneh Browne (@ciannehbrowne) on

Source:false

Cianne is a beautiful Liberian model. We are loving this nude lipstick, check out Mented Cosmetics to achieve a similar look.

11. Serena Williams

Source:false

12. Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Source:Getty

13. Danielle Brooks

Source:false

14. Hodan YSF

View this post on Instagram

Back and better🙏🏿

A post shared by HODAN YUSUF 🕊 (@hodan.ysf) on

Source:false

Hodan is a mom of 4 living in the Netherlands.

15. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Getty

16. Naturi Naughton

Naturi Naughton Source:Getty

17. Chasity Samone

Source:false

Model and entrepreneur Chasity Samone looking fabulous in pink.

18. @Naoumie

Source:false

Ivory looks so good against melanin.

19. @IAmHamamat

Source:false

Bright eyes and a brighter turban!

20. @Naoumie, @IAmTenika, @IAmJAlicia

Source:false

Black beauty.

21. @KiaraPike

Source:false

Golden, melanin goddess!

22. @ItsMaryAmsalam

Source:false

We love the navy against the pink.

23. @Anyekuos

Source:false

We’re perfect, even just hanging in our white tee.

24. @Melaniin.Goddess

Source:false

Senegalese model Khoudia Diop is stunning!

25. @SimoneMariposa

Source:false

Simone is stepping out in all her melanin glory.

26. @avielleamor

Source:false

27. @ayeleshia

Source:false

28. @iamjuju

View this post on Instagram

Juju X @fashionnova

A post shared by Juju (@iamjuju_) on

Source:false
