Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity

When they say the “blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice,” they are not lying!

Dark-skinned Black women are everything and we absolutely will cherish and love them to the end. So to celebrate all that melanin, here are some of the most #BrownSkinGirls in Hollywood and on the ‘Gram:

