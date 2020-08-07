CLOSE
David Mann
HomePhotos

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About David Mann

Posted August 7, 2020

On August 7 in 1966, David Mann was born. The Dallas-Fort Worth, TX native would go on to marry Tamela Mann, sing with Kirk Franklin‘s “The Family” choir and work with Tyler Perry, also becoming one of our favorite funny guys. Scroll down below for a look at 7 things  you should know about the Christian entertainer…

SEE ALSO: David Mann Clarifies Couple’s R&B ‘Clean Love’ Album: ‘This Is For People Who Simply Wanna Get Booty’

SEE ALSO: Watch: David And Tamela Mann Release Music Video For ‘Mason Jar’

SEE ALSO: David & Tamela Mann on Career Longevity, The Importance of Family & Madea’s Farewell

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About David Mann  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. David Mann is a Texas native.

David Mann is a Texas native. Source:Getty

2. He’s an award-winning actor.

He’s an award-winning actor. Source:Getty

David Mann has won a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series (Meet The Browns, “Mr. Brown”), plus awards for docu-series “The Manns” and “Mann & Wife.” 

3. Before acting, he performed in Kirk Franklin’s choir.

Before acting, he performed in Kirk Franklin’s choir. Source:Getty

4. In 2018 he released his first book and joint album with his wife Tamela.

In 2018 he released his first book and joint album with his wife Tamela. Source:Getty

The book and album was called Us Against the World: Our secrets to Love, Marriage and Family.

SEE ALSO: David Mann Clarifies Couple’s R&amp;B ‘Clean Love’ Album: ‘This Is For People Who Simply Wanna Get Booty’

5. He has four children.

He has four children. Source:TV One

6. David Mann and his family had their own reality show on TV One.

David Mann and his family had their own reality show on TV One. Source:Getty

7. At 54-years-old, David Mann can still dropkick somebody!

Latest
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…

Surveys show that white folks still aren't supporting the issues as much as Black people.
07.15.20
Close