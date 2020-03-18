CLOSE
Debbie Allen
HomePhotos

Debbie Allen’s Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave Sistas Their Entire Lives!

Posted March 18, 2020

Like I wrote earlier today, trying to find joy, outside of binge-watching Netflix and binging your quarantine snacks, there has to be a way to find some joy while we’re all quarantined in our homes due to coronavirus.

That, and with us being stuck inside, getting those workouts in is even harder since fitness clubs, yoga studios and even local parks have been temporality closed.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Enter: Debbie Allen, who on March 17, announced that she was giving a free dance class on IG.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor,” she wrote on social media. 

 

Babeeee, was I more than excited to see this news! And today, the iconic “Fame” dancer and “Grey’s Anatomy” actress and director DID NOT disappoint! Giving a 45-minute sweat-bursting session tat felt straight out of Alvin Ailey, the 70-year-old, who has the energy of a 22-year-old, wore us ragged to the tunes of Mariah Carey, Beyonce and Whitney Houston to name a few.

Here are a few clips:

(Watch Broadway World’s recap and video of her class in its entirety here.)

 

Here she is at the end, telling us to stretch and breathe LOL

 

 

Of course, Black women flocked to Twitter to talk about how much happiness this class brought, that and how tired they were afterward!

Take a scroll below to see all the hilarious responses:

Debbie Allen’s Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave Sistas Their Entire Lives!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

A bunch of churches were empty this past Sunday, but streamed services were up as many organizations encouraged churchgoers to…
03.16.20
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…

The pandemic causes the institution to take serious precautions.
03.17.20
Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After…

via Hallels/Blessing Harper: Sad news in the world of music as Country music veteran Reba McEntire revealed that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died…
03.16.20
Generic image, court, oath, bible. swearing in, witness stand, 21 May 2005. The
New Research Suggests Gospel of John is a…

A book by Jesus’ beloved disciple may not have been written by him at all. A scholarly article published this…
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…

Major movie studios take precautions.
03.13.20
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness…
03.12.20
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The…

After receiving a full scholarship to study medicine at the Latin America School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba, Dr. Arabia…
03.11.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…

Whether it's the flu, a virus or allergies, the best steps to not being sick is prevention.
03.11.20
Preacher Accused Of Stealing $200,000 From Church

Authorities are looking for a former Sunnyside church pastor who stands accused of using a secret bank account to steal…
03.11.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…

Grab your tissues.
03.09.20
Close