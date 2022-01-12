Delta Sigma Theta
17 Celebrity Women Who Are Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

Delta Sigma Theta was founded on January 13, 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence and support those in need. It was founded by 22 women: Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive Claire Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mammie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young.

It is one of the largest predominately black sororities, with more than 300,000 initiated members.

Motto: “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom”

Colors: Crimson and Cream

Symbol: Elephant

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s  Founder’s Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.

1. Angela Bassett

2. K. Michelle & Loni Love

3. Brandee Evans

4. Sheryl Lee Ralph

5. Keshia Knight Pulliam

6. Lena Horne

Lena Horne Source:Getty

7. Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson Source:WENN

8. Kym Whitley

9. T’Keya Crystal Keymah

10. Natalie Cole

Natalie Cole Source:Getty

11. Roberta Flack

12. Betty Shabazz

Betty Shabazz Source:Getty

13. Mara Brock Akil

14. Dr. Nikki Giovanni

Dr. Nikki Giovanni Source:Getty

15. Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar Source:Getty

16. Kim Coles

