MIA At DNC: Black Folks We’d Still Like To See Speak At The Democratic National Convention

With all of the months of protests against racism and an overall racial reckoning purportedly taking place across the United States, one could be forgiven for expecting to hear from more Black voices at this year’s Democratic National Convention (DNC). A closer look at the list of speakers scheduled to address the nation on behalf of Democrats beginning Monday night suggests we will all hear familiar messages from familiar sources that arguably do not fully reflect the diversity that 1) is currently being promoted in America and 2) has been pledged by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

And it’s not just a case of racial diversity as much as it has to do with rhetorical diversity.

We all know the end game here is to beat Donald Trump, but the questions are whether the usual suspects should be the ones to deliver that message or if the reins should be handed to — or at least include more — Black folks who can offer a different kind of personal testimony about what this historic moment means for America’s politics moving forward.

By this writer’s count, there have been 11 Black people scheduled during the prime time hours of the DNC, including musical performances. Among them are voices that America has typically heard from for years now. But this election is far from typical and likely could use further injections of not just the aforementioned rhetorical change but also tangible change in order to really demonstrate a commitment to diversity beyond the encouraging optics of a Biden-Harris ticket.

Instead, the names of the featured Black speakers are those that are all too familiar to the American people, something that could turn off some of the younger voters who Democrats are still trying to get on board with their platform. According to one estimation, the average age for DNC speakers is 61.

To be clear, this is not remotely about ageism. Older and experienced voices are needed to push any movement forward, but that doesn’t mean youthful ones should be excluded. Especially considering the fact that the average age of DNC speakers doesn’t gibe with the data showing how much the youth vote mattered the last time America elected a Democratic president.

That is also not to discount the OG Democrats’ messages, which undoubtedly will all share the common denominators of wisdom along with the priority of voting out Trump. But it is to say that perhaps using new messengers to deliver similar messages in different terms could have the kind of resounding effect that 2016’s DNC clearly did not.

So while people are rightfully waiting with bated breath to hear from the likes of President Barack Obama, his wife, Michelle Obama as well as Kamala Harris, it is unclear how effective addresses from the Capitol Hill mainstays like Jim Clyburn and Cory Booker will be since America has been hearing them discuss the election on a regular basis for many months now.

Yes, the DNC did include Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a relatively new voice on the national Democratic landscape. But why stop at her? Keep reading to find a brief list of other Black folks who were not scheduled to speak at this year’s Democratic National Convention but probably should have been.

