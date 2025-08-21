Listen Live
Local

Eastern Tech In Baltimore County Dominates Rankings As Maryland’s Top High School

Published on August 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
tt100120 school bus

Source: Connecticut Post/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) is home to 35 high schools, but one institution stands clearly above the rest: Eastern Technical High School. Not only does Eastern Tech hold the #1 ranking in Baltimore County, it also ranks #1 across the entire state of Maryland, according to US News.

The school, located in Baltimore, has earned its reputation by combining rigorous academics with strong career and technology programs. Eastern Tech’s students benefit from a wide array of Advanced Placement® (AP) courses and exams, with participation rates among the highest in the state. That commitment to academic rigor has translated into a remarkable college readiness score of 83.6, one of the strongest indicators of future success for graduates.

RELATED: Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools

Related Stories

The school also boasts a graduation rate of 95% or higher, ensuring that nearly every student who enters Eastern Tech walks across the stage prepared for life after high school. With an enrollment of about 1,276 students in grades 9-12, Eastern Tech offers both a challenging academic environment and a supportive community that helps students excel.

While other standout BCPS schools, including Western School of Technology (#2 in the county, #5 in Maryland) and George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology (#3 in the county, #24 in Maryland) — also achieve impressive statewide rankings, Eastern Tech’s consistent performance has cemented it as the flagship high school in Baltimore County.

For families in Baltimore County seeking a school that blends academic rigor, career preparation, and high achievement, Eastern Technical High School stands as the gold standard.

Keep scrolling for the full list. 

Eastern Tech In Baltimore County Dominates Rankings As Maryland’s Top High School  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Eastern Technical High School

Eastern Technical High School Source:Kidd Nation

2. Western School of Technology

Western School of Technology Source:Kidd Nation

3. George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology

George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology Source:Kidd Nation

4. Hereford High School

Hereford High School Source:Kidd Nation

5. Dulaney High School

Dulaney High School Source:Kidd Nation

6. Towson High Law and Public Policy

Towson High Law and Public Policy Source:Kidd Nation

7. Catonsville High School

Catonsville High School Source:Kidd Nation

8. Pikesville High School

Pikesville High School Source:Kidd Nation

9. Franklin High School

Franklin High School Source:Kidd Nation

10. Loch Raven High School

Loch Raven High School Source:Kidd Nation

11. Patapsco High and Center for Arts

Patapsco High and Center for Arts Source:Kidd Nation

12. Perry Hall High School

Perry Hall High School Source:Kidd Nation

13. Randallstown High School

Randallstown High School Source:Kidd Nation

14. Sparrows Point High School

Sparrows Point High School Source:Kidd Nation

15. Kenwood High IB and Sports Science

Kenwood High IB and Sports Science Source:Kidd Nation

16. New Town High School

New Town High School Source:Kidd Nation

17. Chesapeake High School

Chesapeake High School Source:Kidd Nation

18. Milford Mill Academy

Milford Mill Academy Source:Kidd Nation

19. Overlea High School

Overlea High School Source:Kidd Nation

20. Dundalk High School

Dundalk High School Source:Kidd Nation

21. Lansdowne High and Academy of Finance

Lansdowne High and Academy of Finance Source:Kidd Nation

22. Owings Mills High School

Owings Mills High School Source:Kidd Nation

23. Parkville High and Center for Math/Science

Parkville High and Center for Math/Science Source:Kidd Nation

24. Woodlawn High School

Woodlawn High School Source:Kidd Nation

25. Battle Monument School

Battle Monument School Source:Kidd Nation

26. BCDC Educational Center

BCDC Educational Center Source:Kidd Nation

27. Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies

Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies Source:Kidd Nation

28. Home Assignments-Secondary

Home Assignments-Secondary Source:Kidd Nation

29. Maiden Choice School

Maiden Choice School Source:Kidd Nation

30. Northeast Edlp at Parkville High School

Northeast Edlp at Parkville High School Source:Kidd Nation

31. Northwest Edlp at Milford Mill Academy

Northwest Edlp at Milford Mill Academy Source:Kidd Nation

32. Ridge/Ruxton School

Ridge/Ruxton School Source:Kidd Nation

33. Rosedale Center

Rosedale Center Source:Kidd Nation

34. Sollers Point Technical High School

Sollers Point Technical High School Source:Kidd Nation

35. Southeast Edlp at Dundalk High School

Southeast Edlp at Dundalk High School Source:Kidd Nation
More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close