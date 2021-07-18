Nelson Mandela
Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope

Posted July 18, 2021

Celebrate South Africa Concert in London

Source: Sion Touhig / Getty

UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, July 18, 2021:

As the world celebrates Nelson Mandela Day — also known as the first Black South African president’s birthday — it’s only right to pay homage to how the freedom-fighting former political prisoner also known as Madiba had a way with words. So many of his epic speeches gave their listeners hope, an effect that still lasts to this day.

One of the many things African students — and people all across the world — can look to for inspiration are the many quotes Mandela has provided us with. But it wasn’t always that way.

In an attempt to silence the popular lawyer and African National Congress (ANC) activist, Mandela was arrested and acquitted of treason in 1961. The following year, he was arrested for illegally leaving South Africa. It was in 1964, however, that Mandela’s fortunes would turn for the worse.

RELATED: A Timeline Of Nelson Mandela’s Life

Mandela and other ANC leaders were sentenced to life for attempting to overthrow the government. Serving 18 of his 27 years behind bars in the harsh Robben Island prison just outside of Cape Town, the authorities tried to break Mandela’s spirit with hard labor and other forms of ill-treatment. Correspondence with the outside world was scarce, as Mandela was only allowed to receive and write a letter once every six months.

Over the course of his imprisonment, Mandela’s fame rose as the spiritual leader of stamping out apartheid. He became known for staging protests and radicalizing other Black prisoners at Robben Island. Eventually, his disturbances sparked prison officials to improve the conditions. Mandela was moved to a different location and eventually put on house arrest. In 1985, Mandela was offered a chance at freedom by then-President P.W. Botha — but only if he would renounce his militancy. In pure defiance, Mandela rejected the offer.

When P.W. Botha suffered a stroke in 1989, it gave way for Frederik Willem de Klerk to replace him in the post. Klerk lifted the ban on the ANC and related anti-apartheid groups in 1990, announcing that he would free Nelson Mandela. As he left Victor Verster Prison on this day in 1990, Mandela would address the nation with measurable humility and stern resolve.

Here is a brief excerpt from Nelson Mandela’s rally speech in Cape Town on the day of his release from prison:

Our struggle has reached a decisive moment. We call on our people to seize this moment so that the process towards democracy is rapid and uninterrupted. We have waited too long for our freedom. We can no longer wait. Now is the time to intensify the struggle on all fronts. To relax our efforts now would be a mistake, which generations to come will not be able to forgive. The sight of freedom looming on the horizon should encourage us to redouble our efforts.

As the world still mourns the loss and celebrates the gift of his life, check out some of Madiba’s most powerful speeches.

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope  was originally published on newsone.com

1. Speech At His Trial For Sabotage — He Was Sentenced To Life In Prison (1964)

2. Speech After Being Released From Prison (1990)

3. Nelson Mandela First Address to a Joint Meeting of the U.S. Congress (1990)

4. President Nelson Mandela Inauguration Speech (1994)

5. Mandela’s Final Speech in SA National Chambers (1999)

6. Nelson Mandela at Harvard (1998)

7. Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco (2000)

