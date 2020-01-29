CLOSE
gabrielle union
HomePhotos

It’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay Y’all…And Black Women Are Here For It!

Posted January 29, 2020

Lanvin : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

While every day could easily be dedicated to celebrate Gabrielle Union, today (Jan. 29) is officially that day!

Thanks to Ultra Violet, a fabulous feminist organization that focuses on policy, violence against women and other issues, it’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay!

This amazing thread pointed out what an amazing mother, wife, and actress Gabrielle is and her ability to tirelessly fight for others, including herself.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

As a sexual assault survivor, she has been brave to share her story with us and talk about her own personal growth being a self-described “mean girl.”

 

The thread also pointed out that Gabby has used her platform to speak up for others including Terry Crews, who ungrateful self recently threw her under the bus after she was fired from America’s Got Talent.

 

And we can’t forget her undying support for Zion, who attended the Miami Pride Parade.

And of course, there’s that #Shadybaby Kaavia.

Of course, Black women, including myself, flocked to Twitter show our love for the amazing actress and everything she had done for us, including letting us find out voice, sticking up for ourself and even the courage to come as a survivor of sexual assault.

Take a look at all this love:

It’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay Y’all…And Black Women Are Here For It!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…

Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys had a special gift for DeAndre Arnold, the Mont Belvieu teen who was told he couldn’t walk at…
01.30.20
Sybil Wilkes Shares What You Need To Know…

Sybil Wilkes stopped in to share everything you need to know about Trump’s impeachment.
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King With Tone-Deaf Tweet…

The same FBI that spied on Martin Luther King Jr. apparently thought the best way to celebrate his civil rights…
01.21.20
Kanye West On His Battle With Alcohol: ‘Devil,…

Kanye West believes that he is living proof that God sometimes gets the last laugh in your battles. The entertainer…
01.20.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
All-Star Baseball Player Adam Wainwright Leads 1-Year Online…

St. Louis Cardinals MLB player Adam Wainwright has a launched an online Bible study course he’ll lead for one year. 
01.20.20
Former Baltimore Pastor Jamal Bryant Uses Church Funds…

[Stonecrest, GA] A donation from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has wiped out the debt of more than 1,200 south…
01.17.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…

This case of mistaken identity for a group of wanted shoplifters shows that even in 2020, we still all look…
01.14.20
What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away…

Really...what can possibly happen?
01.14.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close