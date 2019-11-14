CLOSE
gabrielle union
Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company Holiday Line

Posted November 14, 2019

New York & Company Gabrielle Union Holiday Line 2019

Source: New York & Company / New York & Company

Gabrielle Union continues to keep wowing us this year, and her newest holiday line for New York & Company is no different. She truly outdid herself this season.

The collection is a beautiful assortment of shiny metallics, sequins, luxe fabrics, and dramatic flair. It also has something for everyone, so whether you’re attending a party or office happy hour, you can choose between classic sheath dresses, versatile blouses, and a ton of holiday glamour.

That, and for those on a budget, this line won’t break your bank. Most of the holiday collection is under $129.95.

But even better: The campaign’s models are incredibly inclusive, featuring two Black trans women, Ashlee Marie Preston and Isis King, WNBA player Candace Parker, dancer Nia Sioux, and Dominican-American actress Dania Ramirez.

Take a look at some of our favorite looks:

1.

Source:New York & Company

2.

Source:New York & Company

3.

Source:New York & Company

4.

Source:New York & Company

5.

Source:New York & Company

6.

Source:New York & Company

7.

Source:New York & Company

8.

Source:New York & Company

9.

Source:New York & Company

10.

Source:New York & Company

11.

Source:New York & Company

12.

Source:New York & Company

13.

Source:New York & Company

14.

Source:New York & Company

15.

Source:New York & Company
