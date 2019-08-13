CLOSE
Chanel Iman
Home

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Daughter Cali Clay Turns 1 With Carnival-Inspired Party

Posted August 13, 2019

Sterling Shephard And Chanel Iman Kick Off Winter With New Era And Macy's

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Model Chanel Iman and Giants star Sterling Shepard celebrated their adorable daughter Cali Clay’s first birthday with the cutest carnival inspired party.

Iman shared photos from Cali’s milestone birthday, showing off Cali posing like her model mom in front of colorful decor and balloon garlands.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

When Iman and Shepard aren’t doting their baby girl, they’re gushing over one another.

“That woman takes care of me like no one ever has,” Sterling recently told Us Weekly. “I mean, the closest thing to [compare it] is my mom, so I love everything about being married to her. She’s one of a kind.”

Iman and Shepard wed in May of 2018 and welcomed baby Cali just a few months later.

Check out her first birthday party pics when you keep scrolling…

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Daughter Cali Clay Turns 1 With Carnival-Inspired Party was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

💗🌸🎀 @kbellesdesign @pattyothonphotography

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

🎈🌸 Babychella 🌺 🎈

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Latest
Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why…

On an Instagram post that has been deleted he opened up to the world about how he's been feeling.
08.13.19
Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear.
08.13.19
“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t…

Simone Biles is still raising awareness about the issue and the pain of her experiences.
08.12.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And…

The singer, dancer, and fashion enthusiast can now add creative director to her growing list of talents.
08.08.19
Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers Leading…

Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
08.07.19
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close