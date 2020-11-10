Pastor John Gray Apologizes AGAIN To His Wife For Cheating

Pastor John Gray is once again front and center in the minds of many for stepping out on his marriage, but this time he’s getting some notice for a public apology. The South Carolina preacher posted a public apology to his wife Aventer Gray via Instagram but it may actually be something of a misfire if social media’s reaction is a reflection.
In an Instagram post shared last Friday (Nov. 6), Gray wrote a lengthy apology to Mrs. Gray, explaining why he stepped down from leading the Relentless Church flock.
From IG:
I never knew what consistent discipline, planning, leadership, manhood, or personal holiness in action from a man’s standpoint looked like. Living a shadow life, God was unwilling to let me die assuming I was whole. I failed to uphold the holy standard of God in my marriage. And I’m sorry. Although you are the only woman I’ve ever slept with, emotional unfaithfulness is just as wrong. Sin is sin. People want to minimize one sin over another, when it all can get you sent to hell.
My marriage forced me to face both of me. Flesh versus spirit. It is every man’s battle. Loving God isn’t enough. Preaching Jesus isn’t enough. Face yourself. Get delivered. Or hurt the ones who actually love you the most.
I started intense counseling (personal and for my marriage) in the summer. Scariest thing ever. Most necessary thing ever. I had no one to blame. My life is my responsibility. Admit your wrong. God deserves better.
My wife deserves better.
Gray’s admission has been met with both measurable support and grace but also tremendous ridicule and other such jabs at his character. On Twitter, the shots were largely negative considering the frequency of Gray’s actions. We’ve got those listed down below.
A few months ago I sat down from leading at Relentless. My life wasn’t in order. Church isn’t first. My wife is. This is my wife. She is from God. She is a life giver. She is a kingdom builder. Her name is Aventer. I met her at church. She was worshipping God through dance. Over time, she allowed me in her life and let me dance with her. She took my ring and said yes and we began our forever journey. What my dance partner didn’t know was that I was very much unfinished. I never knew what consistent discipline, planning, leadership, manhood, or personal holiness in action from a man’s standpoint looked like. Living a shadow life, God was unwilling to let me die assuming I was whole. I failed to uphold the holy standard of God in my marriage. And I’m sorry. Although you are the only woman I’ve ever slept with, emotional unfaithfulness is just as wrong. Sin is sin. People want to minimize one sin over another, when it all can get you sent to hell. My marriage forced me to face both of me. Flesh versus spirit. It is every man’s battle. Loving God isn’t enough. Preaching Jesus isn’t enough. Face yourself. Get delivered. Or hurt the ones who actually love you the most. I started intense counseling (personal and for my marriage) in the summer. Scariest thing ever. Most necessary thing ever. I had no one to blame. My life is my responsibility. Admit your wrong. God deserves better. My wife deserves better. The pain I caused her is immeasurable. Seeing her name in blogs because of things I did broke my soul. So since I was the cause of public embarrassment, let me be JUST AS LOUD ABOUT PUBLIC HONOR. Aventer you are a miracle to me. I am sorry for the pain I have caused you. You name should have NEVER come up in any conversation in any negative way with anyone ever. I must do the work to earn your trust. I’ve lived a life I’m not proud of in so many areas, but before I die, I will be the man God intended and the husband that Your heart can rest with. I’ll be the father my kids can be proud of. I’ll be the pastor Relentless can stand behind. I’m in the process and I will stay in it. May the man I am becoming match the vision God showed you. I love you.
John Gray is just OffSet in a Pulpit. https://t.co/sM5A6Ik1Kg— Dee Holt ❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) November 7, 2020
Nobody :— Big Mama (@LexP__) November 7, 2020
John Gray : i cheated on my wife again y’all
John Gray: “You’d be surprised how hard the devil fights.”— CasAmigos (@JadoreCas) November 7, 2020
The Devil: https://t.co/xrE0IX1Gzv pic.twitter.com/6XICBB8MIm
Wait John Gray cheated again?? I thought y’all were bringing up the one from before?? That man will lift his stomach up for anybody!— j’dan (@fancytomboy) November 10, 2020
It’s actually time for John Gray to be sat down for a while. Because, if this is his response to his third apology tour, it’s clear he’s not equipped for this. He needs intense therapy and somebody to tell him that his narcissism covered by godtalk is embarrassing everybody. https://t.co/arfIW9fLAb— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) November 7, 2020
Who in HELL keeps sleeping with John Gray?! And WHY?!?! pic.twitter.com/yPwhZTtY7J— Eddikah (@ErikaRee) November 7, 2020
I really wanna be at the Gate when John Gray gets punched in the face by Jesus Devontae Christ for lying on his Daddy like this. LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/wg11AKJwMg— Uh Oh! They Gave Me One!💗💚 34 (@HerSoulWrites) November 7, 2020