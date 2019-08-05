CLOSE
Kenneth Cobbs , Tasha Cobbs
Couples We Love: Kenneth & Tasha Cobbs Leonard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Posted August 5, 2019

ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tasha Cobbs Leonard met her husband Kenneth Leonard in 2009 at church. The lovely couple dated for several years and then tied the knot on March 3rd, 2017. Since that day the two continue to make beautiful music together and raise a family. Check out some photos below of the couple over the years!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Let’s Go 2019! Hey Husband @musikdr!!!!

A post shared by Tasha Cobbs Leonard (@tashacobbsleonard) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

My Boo Thang!! @kennethleonardjr ❤️

A post shared by Tasha Cobbs Leonard (@tashacobbsleonard) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Leonard! @musikdr #8

A post shared by Tasha Cobbs Leonard (@tashacobbsleonard) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Thankful ❤️

A post shared by Tasha Cobbs Leonard (@tashacobbsleonard) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

You make my world go round...❤️

A post shared by Tasha Cobbs Leonard (@tashacobbsleonard) on

11.

