Fred Hammond , Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond Bring ‘Moment Of Healing’ To Verzuz Battle, Release New Video

Posted June 1, 2020

Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond

Source: Getty

Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond sprinkled a bit of inspiration onto the Verzuz battles online yesterday (May 31) when they went hit-for-hit, even calling on special guest Tamela Mann to perform. 

The collaboration was right on time as protests for justice in the name of George Floyd took place around the nation. Bishop T.D. Jakes opened the virtual event with an inspirational message right before Franklin and Hammond appeared in their “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirts and started playing their music. 

“Darkness everywhere, seemingly everywhere,” Jakes said. “Today we pray for light because we have seen too much darkness, from Trayvon to George Floyd. From 100K people dead from Covid … Lord knows we’ve seen too much darkness.”

During this event, Franklin announced that he’d be releasing the music video for “Strong God,” which asks for the removal of hate to “heal the human race.” 

Check out the new video and see reactions to the Verzuz battle below! 

Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond Bring ‘Moment Of Healing’ To Verzuz Battle, Release New Video  was originally published on getuperica.com

