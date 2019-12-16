CLOSE
LeBron James , Savannah James
HomePhotos

LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

Posted December 16, 2019

Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

When it comes to Black love, LeBron and Savannah James come to mind. The super couple created super children, who are all talented in their own right, but it’s this picture of King James and Savannah cheering for Bronny that has gone viral.

Even as a freshman, Bronny is a stellar athlete on his way to the NBA. And the youngster showed out this weekend against his dad’s alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary. LeBron and Savannah watched on court side like proud parents as their son led his school Sierra Canyon to a win with his winning lay up.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

If they weren’t your #relationshipgoals before they’re that and more as we add #parentgoals to their moniker as well. See how social media is reacting to a photo of them at his game.

LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
Press Play: New Miss Universe Talks Receiving A…

She gives all the details of her post-crowning.
12.11.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…

How’s that for a little history? When South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe during last night’s Miss Universe pageant, she…
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…

Fifth grade teacher gives students "set your price" slave trade assignment.
12.10.19
5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers

Friends, family, and co-workers, Tis the season for scammers and we want to make sure you are protecting yourself. The…
12.10.19
John Gray’s Relentless Church Is In A Public…

  According to Greenville News, Redemption Church, which owns the property now occupied by Rev. John Gray’s Relentless Church, has…
12.09.19
Nancy Pelosi Responds With Religion To Reporter Who…

Nancy Pelosi may not agree with the way Donald Trump is running the country, but she doesn’t hate him.
12.06.19
Watch: Zacardi Cortez Releases Music Video For “You…

The phrase “thank God I don’t look like what I’ve been through” reigns true in Zacardi Cortez’s new music video…
12.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close