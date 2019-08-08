CLOSE
ll cool j
Couples We Love: LL Cool J & Simone Smith’s Love Stands The Test Of Time

Posted August 8, 2019

LL Cool J and Simone Smith are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary surrounded by fellow couples as they set sail on a luxury yacht. Simone thanked Cookie and Magic Johnson, who hosted the group of couples for their love and support.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend our anniversary, with other faith-filled married couples praying for our union, while the Lord our God continues to bless our union. @magicjohnson & @thecookiej thank you for hosting and sharing such an amazing vacation with us. You two are truly the best! Love you to the moon and back,” she captioned a photo of the clique.

LORD you have been better than GOOD!! Today my husband @llcoolj and I, my soulmate and the man I loved since I was 17 years old celebrated 24 years of marriage in Italy on a yacht surrounded by other couples that have decades of marriage amongst them. I couldn’t think of a better way to spend our anniversary, with other faith-filled married couples praying for our union, while the Lord our God continues to bless our union. @magicjohnson & @thecookiej thank you for hosting and sharing such an amazing vacation with us. You two are truly the best! Love you to the moon and back 💜 Thank you God for the first 24. Please continue to Bless us and let our love be an example to our children and grandchildren. AMEN‼️

Scroll through more photos of LL and Simone, below:

Couples We Love: LL Cool J & Simone Smith’s Love Stands The Test Of Time was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

