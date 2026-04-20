Listen Live
Close
Music

Did You Know Luther Vandross Sang Background On These Songs

Before He Was “Luther”: Classic Music Featuring The Icon Singing Background

Published on April 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Luther Vandross on the Oprah Winfrey Show
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

*Updated: April 20, 2026 @ 12:34pm**

With the recent documentary on his life, fans were reminded of Luther Vandross’ journey to the upper echelon of R&B. As was common among many musicians, his journey included a stint as a premier background vocalist. Although it is hard to see a voice as distinct as Luther’s taking a back seat to anyone, he did have to pay his dues like everyone else.

Thankfully, in his case, it was those connections that guided him to become a music icon in his own right. In honor of what would’ve been his 75th birthday and his upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, let’s check out some of the iconic musicians that he backed up in his early years!

RELATED:

LUTHERIZED: Songs That Luther Vandross Sang So Well…You Forgot They Were Sung By Someone Else First

Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Luther Vandross Songs Sampled By Hip-Hop

1. David Bowie – “Young Americans”

2. Chic – “Everybody Dance”

3. Bette Midler – “Strangers In The Night”

4. J. Geils Band – “Surrender”

5. Ringo Starr – “Drowning in the Sea of Love”

6. Average White Band and Ben E. King – “Get It Up For Love”

7. Carly Simon – “De Bat (Fly In The Face)”

8. Roberta Flack – “You Are Everything”

9. Roy Buchanan – “Down By The River”

10. Carole Bayer Sager – “One Star Shining”

11. Aretha Franklin – “Jump To It”

12. Stevie Wonder – “Part Time Lover”

13. Barbara Streisand – “The Places You Find Love”

14. Sister Sledge – “We Are Family”

15. Chic – “Le Freak”

16. Irene Cara – “Fame”

17. Sister Sledge – “He’s The Greatest Dancer”

Before He Was “Luther”: Classic Music Featuring The Icon Singing Background was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Praise 106.1
News  |  Zack Linly

Luigi Mangione: 1st-Degree Murder, State Terrorism Charges Dismissed

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

GLA Youth Church, Inc. dba GLA Soundstage Father's Day Gospel Celebration
Events  |  Brian Hartz

Father’s Day Gospel Celebration Featuring Shirley Caesar

4 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 14, 2026

2 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Weekend Watch List: The Best Movies & Shows To Stream Right Now

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close