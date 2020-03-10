Marsai Martin, Fashion, Black-ish, Instagram
Marsai Martin
Fashion Files: Marsai Martin Is The Flyest 15-Year-Old We Know!

Posted March 10, 2020

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-DISNEY-MULAN

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Black-ish star Marsai Martin is not just a boss on and behind the screen, but she’s one in these fashion streets. The 15-year-old is growing up and so is her style. She’s basically the flyest.

Thanks to her stylist Jason Rembert, the Little actress and producer has been killing the red carpet drenched in designers such as Miri Couture, Kate Spade, Viktor & Rolf and Pantora Mini to name a few. Then, there’s her own Instagram, where Marsai is giving us SERIOUS range from innovative eye makeup to graphic tees (we love the Nipsey Hussle one) to her neon green pumps.

Baby girl’s fashion has evolved! Just peep her entire ensemble at the Mulan premiere on Monday (March 9). Baby girl is on theme in this Nina Ricci Spring 2020 snakeskin jacket and black slacks.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-DISNEY-MULAN

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

 

Let’s also get in her lewk from the neck up. That blunt bob (with the braid cascading back) is everything and you better come thru lashes!

Actress Marsai Martin wearing Nina Ricci arrives...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

So to celebrate our pint-sized queen, scroll through these pics of the 15-year-old serving up all the lewks!

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

🤍

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

🌪

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

👽

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday♥️🎉

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

Hi 🥰

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

🎂

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning ☀️

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

View this post on Instagram

Haven’t posted in forever dang. Hi guys 🤪🍃

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

View this post on Instagram

Tangled + Wakanda type ish

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

30.

View this post on Instagram

💙Hussle & Motivate🏁

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

31.

32.

View this post on Instagram

2nd outfit 💧💙

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

33.

View this post on Instagram

Tune into @jimmykimmellive tonight!! 🤪😎

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

34.

View this post on Instagram

Hahaha love that for me 🙃

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

35.

View this post on Instagram

Act casual.

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

36.

View this post on Instagram

A Sunday dress on a Saturday

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

37.

View this post on Instagram

A MinT ChOcoLatE ChiP 📸: @laurenlianaa

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

38.

View this post on Instagram

Yo this new iPhone takes bomb photos 👌🏾🖤

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

