meghan markle , South Africa
Royals Watch: Meghan Markle’s South Africa Trip Style Is Casual, Fresh & Chic

Posted September 25, 2019

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa

Source: Pool/Samir Hussein / Getty

The Duchess of Sussex is bringing her iconic sense of style all the way to the Motherland.

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry landed in Cape Town on Monday to commence on a 10-day family trip with 5-month-old baby Archie in tow. But be clear: It’s more than a vacation. Meghan made sure to highlight the importance of female entrepreneurs on the continent.

“On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister,” she told the cheering crowd.

“I am here with you, and I am here for you,” Markle continued.

According to PEOPLE, during her visit to the Woodstock Exchange, she also talked about her own experiences as a working mother.

“We’re only at five months right now…being a working mom and to be traveling as well with a baby, it’s a lot, but my goodness, it’s all so exciting.”

During their stay in South Africa so far, the Duchess has kept it casual with lots of linen, denim dresses and jackets, flowy wrap dresses, sleek black pants, and some black high wedges to top of her exquisite look.

Take a look:

Royals Watch: Meghan Markle's South Africa Trip Style Is Casual, Fresh & Chic

Day two of #SussexRoyalTour is underway, and The Duke and Duchess have joined young South Africans and @WavesForChange to focus on mental health and take part in ‘surf therapy’. • Hundreds of young people from Cape Town’s townships meet every week at Monwabisi beach to surf, but also share stories with mentors and talk through the daily challenges they face. Their Royal Highnesses were able to hear how the sessions are building trust, confidence, and belonging, and they also got to join in as children took part in ‘power hand’, which teaches them how to keep calm down reflect on strengths. While on the beach The Duke and Duchess met @TheLunchBoxFund – which was one of the charities they nominated to benefit from donations following the birth of their son, Archie. Almost 30,000 meals are provided by the charity every day across South Africa, including for three @WavesForChange projects. And before they left The Duke and Duchess joined the Commonwealth Litter Programme (CLiP) – which was teaching the surfers about the impact of plastic waste on the ocean. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos EMPICS / PA images / SussexRoyal

11.

Ladies who launch! This afternoon in the Woodstock district of Cape Town, The Duchess of Sussex joined inspiring female entrepreneurs who shared their passion for ideas, technology and making a positive social impact. Each of the women shared amazing stories of how they started in business, the journey they’ve been on - successes and struggles - but also their ambitions for the future. Female empowerment and championing women’s rights is a key focus for The Duchess. By taking small actions we can make a big difference. Thank you to the inspiring women The Duchess met today, who are setting this example every day through their dedication and determination. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images / Sussex Royal

12.

This afternoon in South Africa, The Duchess has continued to meet incredible women from Cape Town. @mothers2mothers does amazing work to train and employ women living with HIV as frontline health workers. All of the women The Duchess met today are from Khayelitsha and Lesotho, and the role they play as ‘Mentor Mothers’ is a lifeline to families in their community. Before departing, HRH donated two large bags of loved but outgrown clothes from Archie and her friends’ children. “It’s so important we’re able to share what’s worked for our family and know that we’re all in this together with each other. So we wanted to share something from our home to each of yours,” she said. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ @ukinsouthafrica

