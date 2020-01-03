The Palm Springs International Film Festival is celebrating 31 years. The annual event celebrates international films and all the parties involved who create them from directors to actresses and more. While smaller than the Golden Globe Awards, this event kicks off award season every year. This year, the occasion brought out a bevy of stars including Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, and more. These celebs stunned on the red carpet with jewel colored dresses, floral prints, and suited style.
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
We rounded up their red carpet looks and sweet behind the scenes moments you might have missed. Keep on clicking to see what everyone wore, what award they won, and more!
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Stars Showed Up Stylishly To Be Honored At The Palm Springs International Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo continues to rock a monochromatic look! This time she gave us blue eyeliner on her lower lash line to go along with her dress!
2. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
Wearing Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2019 Couture.
3. CYNTHIA ERIVO AND FANSSource:Getty
Erivo’s fans were super excited to see her. She signed autographs before walking the red carpet.
4. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
Erivo was in attendance to accept the Breakthrough Performance Award. Congratulations, beauty!
5. LENA WAITHESource:Getty
Lena Waithe was on the scene. We love how fresh faced she always looks. She might wear minimal makeup, but we want to know all about her skincare routine!
6. LENA WAITHESource:Getty
She looked fantastic in this double breasted suit.
7. LENA WAITHE AND CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
At the Palm Springs International Film Festival after party, Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo smized for the camera.
8. JAMIE FOXXSource:Getty
Jamie Foxx was in attendance. The star was honored for his work in Just Mercy, a film inspired by the work of attorney Bryan Stevenson.
9. BRYAN STEVENSON AND JAMIE FOXXSource:Getty
Jamie Foxx brought Bryan Stevenson to the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala and walked the red carpet with the inspirational lawyer.
10. JENNIFER LOPEZSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez was there serving us a sleek and slick bun. She kept her makeup simple and you’ll want to keep clicking to see why.
11. JENNIFER LOPEZSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez wore a pink and green floral Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2020 RTW.
12. JENNIFER LOPEZSource:Getty
The back of the dress makes an entrance (or an exit)!
13. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez gave a loving look to Alex Rodriguez on the red carpet.
14. JENNIFER LOPEZSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez was in attendance to receive the Spotlight Award.
15. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZSource:Getty
Jenny from the Block and Alex Rodriguez celebrated her win at the after party with J.Lo wearing a silver sequin embellished jumpsuit.
16. SALMA HAYEKSource:Getty
Salma Hayek gave us a deep red lip on the red carpet.
17. SALMA HAYEKSource:Getty
She kept it simple in a black Gucci dress with a black and white bow tie at the neckline.