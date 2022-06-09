Weekday Inspiration: 10 Gospel Songs That Make Us Happy

One of my favorite things about gospel music is how quickly it encourages your spirit. Listening to uplifting praise and worship music is a great way to dwell in the presence of the Holy Spirit while still being able to worship God.
Here’s a list of praise and worship songs that always make your soul feel good.
What are your favorite praise and worship songs or artists? Let us know!
1. Donald Lawrence Tri-City Singers Ft. Brittany Stewart – Jehovah Sabaoth
2. Bishop Leonard Scott – Lord You Reign
3. Trust Me (Extended Version) – Richard Smallwood
4. Jehovah Jireh by Jekalyn Carr Music
5. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Spirit ft. Kierra Sheard
6. JJ Hairston + Youthful Praise & Bishop Cortez Vaughn – You Deserve It
7. The Anthem – Todd Dulaney
9. Jonathan Nelson Worship Medley
10. Gospel Music Praise And Worship – HEZEKIAH WALKER