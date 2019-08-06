CLOSE
Barbados , Rihanna
Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

Posted August 6, 2019

Rihanna was a feathery goddess at crop over on Monday. The Bad Gal showed up to Barbados’ annual Kadooment Day parade in a bright pink David Laport dress, donning bantu knots instead of one of the typical elaborate headpieces she’s worn in the past.

It might have been raining but the Bajan queen partied hard with her brother Rorrey and bestie Melissa in tow. Keep scrolling to see her crop over look

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna & Majesty #CropOver2019

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

RHENNA IS BACK 🤗

A post shared by Navy Brasil 🇧🇷 (@fentynow_) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna and her brother Rorrey #CropOver2019

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna at the Kadooment Day parade 🌴

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna at the Kadooment Day parade 🌴

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna and Barbados Prime Minister

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna at the Kadooment Day parade 🌴

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

10.

