Serena Williams May Have Lost Wimbledon, But She’s Still The People’s Champ

On Saturday, Serena Williams’ Wimbledon fairytale came to and end when she lost in straight sets to Simona Halep 6-2, 6-2.

Williams was looking for an eighth Wimbledon crown and a 24th career Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Margaret Court’s all-time record. But the seventh seed Romanian was just too tough to beat, covering the court like a pro and hitting all the angles.

After the match, Serena gave her opponent props.

“She literally played out of her mind…it was a little bit of deer in the headlights for me. But when a player plays like that you had to tip your hat to her,” the 37-year-old said.

"She literally played outta her mind." Serena Williams congratulates Simona Halep on her Wimbledon win 👏 pic.twitter.com/aqSSm4Dnws — espnW (@espnW) July 13, 2019

Williams also said she has no intentions of quitting the game she loves so much. (Thank you Lord!) Because we are committed to seeing our idol tie and break that record.

Clearly, we are not alone here.

Win or lose, Serena is still the greatest of all time. And nothing can change that, just ask her fans:

