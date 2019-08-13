T.D. Jakes Reveals What The “T.D.” In His Name Stands For & The Internet Can’t Handle It

Bishop T.D. Jakes and the T.D. stands for “The Drip.”

The confirmation came in the form of a tweet from Jakes’ verified Twitter account Tuesday along with a suited and booted photo of the Bishop.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, “drip” eclipsed “swag” as the term for a person’s bold self-assurance of style or manner. Well, according to Jakes, he’s dripping swagu.

However, a quick Google search will confirm that T.D. actually stands for “Thomas Dexter,” but there’s no harm in adding a nickname to the list. Check out some of the funniest reactions to Jakes’ unexpected tweet below.