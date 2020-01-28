CLOSE
Dolly Parton , viral
HomePhotos

These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving Us Our Entire Life!

Posted January 28, 2020

We all know we code-switch from one social media platform to the other, putting our best foot or cleavage forward depending. But now thanks to iconic country singer Dolly Parton, this concept has been forever memorialized thanks to her news meme.

Enter the #DollyPartonChallenge.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Last week, the 74-year-old posted this on Instagram and started a hilarious movement:

View this post on Instagram

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Of course, some of our favorite Black female celebrities including Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen, and Halle Berry joined in. Take a look!

These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving Us Our Entire Life!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Halle Berry

View this post on Instagram

#DollyPartonChallenge

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

2. Debbie Allen

3. Kerry Washington

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by @dollyparton, of course!

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

4. Naomi Campbell

5. Janet Jackson

6. Hoda Kotb

7. Amanda Seales

View this post on Instagram

Tiffany DuBois does the #dollypartonchallenge

A post shared by amandaseales (@amandaseales) on

8. Wendy Williams

View this post on Instagram

This was fun @dollyparton. 💜💜💜

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

9. Danielle Brooks

10. Oprah Winfrey

11. Viola Davis

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by the legendary, @DollyParton! ❤️

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

Latest
Sybil Wilkes Shares What You Need To Know…

Sybil Wilkes stopped in to share everything you need to know about Trump’s impeachment.
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King With Tone-Deaf Tweet…

The same FBI that spied on Martin Luther King Jr. apparently thought the best way to celebrate his civil rights…
01.21.20
Kanye West On His Battle With Alcohol: ‘Devil,…

Kanye West believes that he is living proof that God sometimes gets the last laugh in your battles. The entertainer…
01.20.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
All-Star Baseball Player Adam Wainwright Leads 1-Year Online…

St. Louis Cardinals MLB player Adam Wainwright has a launched an online Bible study course he’ll lead for one year. 
01.20.20
Former Baltimore Pastor Jamal Bryant Uses Church Funds…

[Stonecrest, GA] A donation from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has wiped out the debt of more than 1,200 south…
01.17.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…

This case of mistaken identity for a group of wanted shoplifters shows that even in 2020, we still all look…
01.14.20
What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away…

Really...what can possibly happen?
01.14.20
You Will Never Guess What Black Hair Brand…

One of the most significant haircare brands from the '60s is back.
01.13.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close