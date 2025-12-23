Source: wenjin chen / Getty Top 100 Word Of The Year Ideas For 2026 Every year, people all over take part in a simple yet powerful tradition—choosing a single word to define and guide their year. Unlike a resolution, which often focuses on specific goals or to-dos, this practice is more about setting an intention. The chosen word reflects the qualities, values, or aspirations individuals hope to embody. It serves as a compass, gently steering them toward growth, balance, or change. The beauty of this tradition lies in its flexibility. Whether someone selects words like “Courage,” “Focus,” or “Patience,” this word becomes a personal mantra, sparking reflection and mindfulness throughout the year. People find themselves naturally aligning their thoughts and actions with the word. For example, someone who picks “Gratitude” might be inspired to notice blessings in daily life, while another who chooses “Strength” may tackle challenges with fresh determination. Throughout the year, individuals often encounter learning situations tied to their word. A person who chooses “Forgiveness” might face moments of conflict, pushing them to release grudges and grow emotionally. Those who pick “Self-Discipline” may find opportunities to practice setting boundaries and staying committed. Love Wellness? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. These experiences not only reinforce their word’s significance but also hold them accountable to their personal transformation ahead for them. Take a look below to see the Top 100 Word Of The Year Ideas For 2026.

1. Clean Definition: Free from impurities, both physically and mentally.

Intention: Strive for clarity and simplicity in your environment, thoughts, and habits to foster a fresh start and renewed energy.

2. Life Definition: The experience of living and growing.

Intention: Cherish every moment and make choices that add meaning and joy to your journey.

3. Health Definition: A state of physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Intention: Prioritize wellness through balanced habits, self-care, and mindfulness for a vibrant life.

4. Balance Definition: Achieving equilibrium between different aspects of life.

Intention: Find time for work, relationships, and self-care to create harmony.

5. Harmony Definition: A state of agreement and peace.

Intention: Foster relationships and environments that bring tranquility.

6. Growth Definition: Progression toward your potential.

Intention: Commit to learning and evolving in all areas of life.

7. Empower Definition: To give yourself or others strength and confidence.

Intention: Take control of your decisions and uplift those around you.

8. Breathe Definition: A reminder to pause and center oneself.

Intention: Use your breath to regain calm and focus in challenging moments.

9. Flow Definition: Being fully immersed and present in what you're doing.

Intention: Align your energy with activities that bring joy and purpose.

10. Resilience Definition: The ability to recover quickly from difficulties.

Intention: Face challenges knowing you have the strength to overcome them.

11. Connect Definition: Establishing meaningful bonds with others.

Intention: Invest in relationships that nurture and inspire.

12. Gratitude Definition: Appreciating the good in your life.

Intention: Cultivate a habit of thankfulness to boost joy and fulfillment.

13. Focus Definition: Concentrated attention on what matters most.

Intention: Eliminate distractions and commit fully to your goals.

14. Renew Definition: Restoring energy or purpose.

Intention: Take time to refresh and realign your priorities.

15. Courage Definition: The strength to face fears or difficulties.

Intention: Step out of your comfort zone boldly and with faith.

16. Transformation Definition: A complete change for the better.

Intention: Welcome opportunities to reinvent yourself and your path.

17. Simplify Definition: Reducing complexity in life.

Intention: Focus on what truly matters by removing clutter and distractions.

18. Purpose Definition: A meaningful reason for being or doing.

Intention: Align actions with your core values for a fulfilling life.

19. Stillness Definition: A moment of quiet and peace.

Intention: Use silence to reflect and recharge.

20. Adapt Definition: Adjusting to new conditions.

Intention: Remain flexible and open to life’s changes.

21. Energy Definition: Vitality needed for mental and physical activity.

Intention: Conserve and direct your energy toward what brings joy and purpose.

22. Thrive Definition: Flourishing despite adversity.

Intention: Pursue a life where you can fully prosper and grow.

23. Clarity Definition: Clear understanding or vision.

Intention: Seek clear goals and intentions to guide your path.

24. Kindness Definition: Compassionate and considerate behavior.

Intention: Perform small acts of kindness daily.

25. Hope Definition: Belief in positive possibilities.

Intention: Carry hope as a guide even in uncertain times.

26. Presence Definition: Being fully in the current moment.

Intention: Cultivate mindfulness in everyday activities.

27. Create Definition: Bringing something new into existence.

Intention: Use your creativity to express yourself and inspire others.

28. Strength Definition: The ability to endure and overcome.

Intention: Recognize and build your inner fortitude.

29. Action Definition: The process of doing something.

Intention: Turn intentions into tangible results through consistent effort.

30. Peace Definition: A state of calm and stability.

Intention: Prioritize inner peace by letting go of negativity.

31. Faith Definition: Complete trust or confidence.

Intention: Believe in yourself and the greater good guiding your path.

32. Discovery Definition: The act of finding or learning something new.

Intention: Explore new passions, hobbies, and perspectives.

33. Joy Definition: A feeling of great happiness.

Intention: Seek moments of joy in the small things daily.

34. Healing Definition: Restoring health or balance.

Intention: Give yourself the time needed to heal emotionally and physically.

35. Patience Definition: The ability to accept delays or difficulties calmly.

Intention: Practice patience with yourself and others as growth takes time.

36. Wisdom Definition: Knowledge gained through experience.

Intention: Use your experiences to guide wise decisions.

37. Passion Definition: Strong enthusiasm or desire.

Intention: Follow what ignites your spirit and creativity.

38. Adventure Definition: An exciting or daring experience.

Intention: Break routine and explore the unknown with curiosity.

39. Evolve Definition: To develop gradually.

Intention: Dedicate yourself to personal and emotional growth.

40. Authenticity Definition: Being genuine and true to yourself.

Intention: Live aligned with your values and beliefs.

41. Detox Definition: Removing toxins or negativity.

Intention: Release habits, thoughts, or relationships that no longer serve you.

42. Bloom Definition: Full growth and flourishing.

Intention: Step into your potential and shine your brightest.

43. Empathy Definition: Understanding and sharing the feelings of others.

Intention: Strengthen bonds by relating to others’ experiences.

44. Belief Definition: Confidence in something or someone.

Intention: Cultivate belief in your abilities and your worth.

45. Courageous Heart Definition: Facing life with boldness and compassion.

Intention: Use both strength and empathy to shape your decisions.

46. Hustle Definition: Being productive without stress or chaos.

Intention: Work diligently while preserving peace of mind.

47. Radiance Definition: Brightness or glowing energy.

Intention: Spread positivity and illuminate the lives of others.

48. Dicipline Definition: Self-control to achieve goals.

Intention: Cultivate habits that align with your long-term vision.

49. Revive Definition: Restore life or energy to something.

Intention: Reignite passions or paths that you’ve left behind.

50. Forgive Definition: Release resentment or anger.

Intention: Free yourself by letting go and forgiving both others and yourself.

51. Reclaim Definition: Taking back what was lost.

Intention: Own your life and choices unapologetically.

52. Unfold Definition: Gradually revealing or developing something.

Intention: Allow your true potential and purpose to emerge naturally and steadily.

53. Serenity Definition: A state of calmness and peace.

Intention: Seek tranquility in your life by letting go of chaos and stress.

54. Openness Definition: Willingness to accept new ideas and experiences.

Intention: Be receptive to growth and change by welcoming new perspectives.

55. Freedom Definition: The power to act, speak, or think without constraints.

Intention: Break free from limitations to live authentically and fearlessly.

56. Consistency Definition: Steady and reliable behavior or actions.

Intention: Build habits that align with your goals and maintain dedication to progress.

57. Perspective Definition: A particular way of seeing things.

Intention: Shift your viewpoint to find greater clarity and understanding in challenges.

58. Grounded Definition: Stable and connected to reality.

Intention: Stay focused and secure, even amid uncertainty or disruption.

59. Positivity Definition: Spread uplifting energy and optimism.

Intention: Be a source of encouragement that inspires others to thrive.

60. Intention Definition: A clear plan or goal behind actions.

Intention: Align your efforts with heartfelt, meaningful goals for personal fulfillment.

61. Upgrade Definition: Enhance or improve something.

Intention: Commit to advancing your skills, mindset, or lifestyle this year.

62. Shine Definition: To glow with confidence and radiance.

Intention: Celebrate your uniqueness and share your light with the world.

63. Align Definition: Bring into harmony or agreement.

Intention: Synchronize your actions, values, and aspirations for deeper fulfillment.

64. Boundaries Definition: Limits that protect your well-being.

Intention: Create healthy limits to honor your energy and priorities.

65. Incline Definition: To lean or move toward something, either physically or mentally.

Intention: Shift your mindset and actions toward progress, positivity, and purposeful goals.

66. Explore Definition: To investigate or travel for discovery.

Intention: Step out of your comfort zone and expand your horizons.

67. Focus Forward Definition: Concentrating on future goals.

Intention: Redirect your energy toward progress and positive outcomes.

68. Acceptance Definition: Acknowledging and embracing reality.

Intention: Find peace by fully accepting yourself and the situations around you.

69. Beauty Within Definition: The inner radiance of character and spirit.

Intention: Look beyond appearances to appreciate your inner strengths and values.

70. Lose Fear Definition: Releasing anxiety and dread.

Intention: Move forward with courage by freeing yourself from paralyzing doubts.

71. Rise Definition: To elevate or grow stronger.

Intention: Overcome obstacles and step into your power with resilience.

72. Limitless Definition: Without boundaries or restrictions.

Intention: Believe in your infinite potential to achieve greatness.

73. Unwind Definition: Relax and release stress.

Intention: Prioritize rest and recovery to nurture your mental and physical health.

74. Dedication Definition: Committing fully to a purpose.

Intention: Stay steadfast in your endeavors and honor your ambitions.

75. Inner Peace Definition: A calm state of mind and spirit.

Intention: Foster tranquility within yourself and maintain balance in all you do.

76. Happiness Definition: A deep sense of joy and contentment.

Intention: Celebrate moments of gratitude and choose positivity daily.

77. Fulfill Definition: To complete or bring satisfaction to something.

Intention: Pursue the dreams and goals that bring meaning to your life.

78. Authentic Self Definition: Your true and genuine identity.

Intention: Honor who you are without compromise or pretense.

79. Persist Definition: To continue despite challenges.

Intention: Stay determined and resilient as you work toward your goals.

80. Kindred Spirit Definition: A soul that resonates with your own.

Intention: Build and treasure deep, meaningful connections with like-minded individuals.

81. Visionary Definition: Someone with foresight and bold ideas.

Intention: Set a visionary path for yourself that aligns with ambition and innovation.

82. Own The Moment Definition: Fully engage and take charge of the present.

Intention: Live mindfully and seize opportunities as they arise.

83. Innovate Yourself Definition: Continually improve and evolve your skills and mindset.

Intention: Be the catalyst for your personal transformation and growth.

84. Surrender Definition: To release control and trust the process.

Intention: Let go of resistance and allow life to flow.

85. Boldness Definition: Courage and confidence in action.

Intention: Take risks and stand tall in the face of fear.

86. Better Together Definition: Finding strength in unity and collaboration.

Intention: Build supportive relationships that help everyone grow stronger.

87. Reflect Definition: To think deeply or revisit past actions.

Intention: Use reflection as a tool to learn, heal, and grow.

88. Mercy Definition: Compassion in the face of conflict or wrongdoing.

Intention: Show kindness and forgiveness to yourself and others.

89. Character Definition: The traits and qualities that define who you are.

Intention: Act with integrity and kindness, building a personality rooted in authenticity and respect for others.

90. Expand Definition: To grow and stretch beyond current limits.

Intention: Broaden your knowledge, experiences, and capabilities this year.

91. Overcome Definition: Successfully rise above a difficulty.

Intention: Face your challenges head-on and triumph with determination.

92. Recharge Definition: To refresh energy or vitality.

Intention: Take moments to rest and refuel to face life with purpose.

93. Mindset Reset Definition: Shifting thoughts to a healthier perspective.

Intention: Reframe negative patterns and focus on positivity and growth.

94. Strength In Solitude Definition: Finding empowerment in alone time.

Intention: Use quiet moments to reflect, recharge, and connect to yourself.

95. Focus On Now Definition: Staying fully present in the moment.

Intention: Practice mindfulness to experience life more deeply.

96. Illuminate Definition: To shed light or bring clarity.

Intention: Shine light on your path and inspire others to do the same.

97. Optimism Definition: A hopeful outlook on the future.

Intention: Approach challenges with positivity and an expectation of success.

98. Hopeful Journey Definition: A purposeful path filled with faith and possibility.

Intention: Keep moving forward with optimism and belief in brighter days ahead.

99. Unstoppable Definition: Impossible to hold back or defeat.

Intention: Carry unshakable perseverance and determination.