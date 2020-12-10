Rock City Church Ministry

Listen Live
Bishop Bart Pierce has served as the Senior Pastor of Rock City Church for 37 years. It is located in Baltimore, Maryland, and is an international, multi-ethnic church with vision, passion and purpose – a church active in seeing God’s Kingdom established, here and now.

Bishop Pierce has a calling to express the reality of God’s Kingdom through Compassion Ministry. For over thirty-seven years his heart has been to reach out to the lost and hurting and he has done that by pioneering the following Ministries of Compassion:

  • Adopt a Block – taking the city of Baltimore back block by block. We have given away 18 brand new homes to families in our city who have never owned a home.
  • A Can Can Make A Difference – a feeding program for the impoverished that distributes over a million pounds of food a year
  • The Hiding Place – a residential facility where young pregnant women in crisis situations are loved and cared for through a healthy Christian family environment. Over 1200 babies have been born in our home.Bishop Pierce functioned as the president of Peace For the City, a coalition of over 380 Baltimore metropolitan pastors that was established in 1998, which helped to bring unity to the city.Bishop Pierce also provides apostolic oversight to churches in Ghana, Indonesia, Madagascar, and Tanzania, as well as domestically here in the States. Bishop Pierce has a passion for seeing the body of Christ unite together.He has authored four books, Seeking Our Brothers, The Bribe, and Cover Me in The Day of Battle. His newest book, The 5-G Shift was released in September, 2019.Bishop Pierce has been married for 50 years to his wife, Coralee. They have three grown children and six grandchildren.

