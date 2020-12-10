Rock City Church Ministry

Bishop Bart Pierce has served as the Senior Pastor of Rock City Church for 37 years. It is located in Baltimore, Maryland, and is an international, multi-ethnic church with vision, passion and purpose – a church active in seeing God’s Kingdom established, here and now.

Bishop Pierce has a calling to express the reality of God’s Kingdom through Compassion Ministry. For over thirty-seven years his heart has been to reach out to the lost and hurting and he has done that by pioneering the following Ministries of Compassion: