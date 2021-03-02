Weekly Wisdom with Pastor Keith Battle

Listen Live
Pastor Keith Battle is the Founding and Senior Pastor of Zion Church. Twenty years ago, he had a dream to create a church experience where anybody, regardless of their background, could experience God without some of the old school church “traditions” that may make people feel like outsiders. With God’s grace, he and his wife, Vicki Battle, have not only created a place where you can expect the unexpected but Zion has grown to span five campuses with tens of thousands of attenders all over the world! With humorous teaching, creative experiences, and great music as the foundation, Keith Battle and Zion Church bring together the everlasting truths of Christ from centuries ago with the everyday modern experiences to reach an entire generation of “unchurched” people. Expect to laugh, have thought-provoking revelations and ah-ha moments, and maybe even shed a tear or two in this broadcast. At the end of the day, we invite you to check us out and join the Zion Church family – a place where all are welcome to experience the endless and relentless love of Christ. For more info on Zion Church, visit us at www.zionchurch.org.

