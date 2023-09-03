Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about Your Personal Safety.

With a news story of a woman whose car was stolen with her child inside, Rev. Ron urges us to be mindful of our surroundings and to be cautious of strangers watching us too closely. As a husband and father, he suggests to park in well lit areas at night, if at all possible. And in the event you have to make a quick run to the store, turn the vehicle engine off, lock the doors and never leave the children unattended.

He reminds us not to live in fear because “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love and of a sound mind.”

James 2:20 tells us “Faith without works is dead.” So do your part to avoid putting yourself in danger, while also trusting the Lord to keep you safe.

(Originally aired on 8-20-23)

Your Personal Safety – A Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com