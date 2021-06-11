Covid-19: Reopening The Black Community – Presented by Johns Hopkins Medicine

Join us on Tuesday, June 22nd at 6pm for an all-star lineup of area faith leaders and medical experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine as they discuss “Covid-19: Reopening The Black Community.”

Featuring Gospel Artist Anthony Brown, Pastor Keith Battle from Zion Church, Pastor Henry Davis III from First Baptist Church of Highland Park, Pastor Howard-John Wesley of Alfred Street Baptist Church, Dr. Panagis Gallatsatos from Johns Hopkins Medicine and Dr. Sherita Hill Golden, VP, Chief Diversity Officer, Johns Hopkins Medicine. Watch on YouTube, FB and PraiseBaltimore.com

