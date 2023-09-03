Praise 106.1
Artificial Intelligence – A Motivational Moment

September 3, 2023

The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about Artificial Intelligence.

The introduction of artificial intelligence has revolutionized the broadcast and entertainment industry. But it also created the opportunity for bad actors to misuse the technology for deceptive purposes.

First John, chapter 4, verses 1-6 “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God, because many false prophets are gone out into the world.”

In other words, don’t just accept what someone says just because they say it’s a message from the Lord. Verify everything through an objective, thorough investigation. Does what they say align with the scripture? Is their doctrine consistent with biblical principles? Do their actions reflect Jesus’ teachings?

Don’t be deceived. Check them out for yourself!

(Originally aired on 8-6-23)

