Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about the Keys to Happiness.

Despite life’s situations and circumstances, remember this: While you have no control over what’s happening around you, you can control how you respond to it. Think of Paul’s declaration of faith in Philippians, chapter 4, verses 11 through 13.

“Not that I speak in regard to need, for I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content. I know how to be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things, I have learned both to be full and to be hungry; both to abound and to suffer need; I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

A bad experience does not have to equal a bad day. Give God glory even in the midst of trouble. Choose Joy!

(Originally aired on 7-23-23)

The Keys to Happiness – A Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com