CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Ravens Rookie Marquise Brown Surprises Mom With A House & SUV

MLB: MAY 06 Red Sox at Orioles

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Ravens’ rookie Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, surprised his mother with a new home and car over the weekend.

His mother, Sharron James raised him and older sister by herself while battling health issues like high blood pressure and failing kidneys before and after Brown’s birth.

According to the Ravens, when “Hollywood” Brown began his college career, James would send her son $300 for rent while he worked at Six Flags as a ride operator.

This a great story!

 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Ravens Rookie Marquise Brown Surprises Mom With A House & SUV was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close