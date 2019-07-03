R. Kelly Is Begging A Judge To Silence His Ex-Wife Andrea Kelly

R. Kelly is tired of his ex-wife Andrea Kelly talking about her marriage to the disgraced singer. Now he is trying to use the power of courts so she cannot speak out.

See Also: 5 Things We Want To See From Cory Booker In The First Democratic Presidential Debate

The Chicago Tribune reports, R. Kelly is claiming due to the terms of the couple’s 2009 divorce settlement they are not allowed to attack each other in public. In a motion filed Tuesday, his lawyer Steve Greenberg alleged Drea Kelly, broke the agreement by “appearing on countless media outlets disparaging Robert Kelly and making accusations and charges involving Robert.”

Greenberg also wrote, “She should further be required to disclose each and every appearance she has made where she has discussed Robert Kelly, divulge all income earned as a result thereof, be fined by this court an amount equal to or in excess of the amount she has earned from a breach of the agreement, and jailed.”

Alison Motta, Andrea Kelly’s lawyer, responded to the motion by saying R. Kelly broke the agreement over the years when he talked about the failed marriage, “There is nothing that’s confidential anymore,” Motta explained. “Now he’s trying to punish her for forcing him to comply with his financial obligations. It’s just another attempt to punish and control her, this time from afar.”

Drea Kelly appeared in the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” which caused interest to resurface in the longtime allegations against Kelly.

Police charged the singer in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, after which he was arrested at least twice more on related charges.

Kelly was arrested Feb. 23 after surrendering to Chicago police following his indictment on the same day for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. After spending the weekend in jail because he arguably had trouble paying the $100,000 for bail, a woman friend of his posted his bond.

Kelly was taken into custody again for failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support but was released a few days later after someone else paid his bond. In addition, by May, a grand jury indicted Kelly with 11 more charges pertaining.

One major legal problem that Kelly faces is that Illinois has no statute of limitations on sex crimes against minors. In 2017, Illinois enacted legislation that ended a requirement for child sex abuse victims to file a report within 20 years of turning 18 years old.

SEE ALSO:

R. Kelly’s New Lawyer Who Used To Prosecute Sex Crimes Insists Disgraced Singer ‘Is Not Guilty’

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

R. Kelly Is Begging A Judge To Silence His Ex-Wife Andrea Kelly was originally published on newsone.com