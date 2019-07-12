CLOSE
Baltimore
Maryland Midwife Allegedly Stole From Pregnant Woman

A pregnant woman holds her belly, 12 July 2002. AFR Picture by LOUISE KENNERLEY

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

An Annapolis midwife is accused of stealing  $30,000 from pregnant women in a birthing center scheme.

Court records obtained by The Capital accuse 66-year-old Margaret McAleer of collecting cash from 31 mothers-to-be over two years.

Anne Arundel County police say McAleer charged the patients $1,000 each ahead of prenatal appointments at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. She allegedly then changed receipt records using Microsoft Word to hide the payments and would keep the money. The women would later find out they had outstanding balances they thought they’d paid.

Crumpton has been charged with operating a theft scheme.

