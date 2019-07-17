CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was Recording “The Lion King,” And This Is What He Learned

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Actor Donald Glover voices “Simba” in Disney’s forthcoming live-action rendition of “The Lion King,” and the 35-year-old has more in common with the animated character than one would think. The new film reimagines the 1994 classic by breathing life into the story through advanced CGI and technology. While Disney seeks to capture a new audience with its re-release, the foundation of the story, which guides audiences through an epic story of loss and triumph, remains pure.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

While recording “The Lion King,” Glover experienced a tremendous loss himself–his father died. While the tragedy rocked his core, he was able to use the experience to understand time and “the circle of life” in a deeper way.

“I realized through that, time is really the only thing that your kind of guaranteed. And as that passes you see more and more and you understand more and more. And the things that they leave behind within you, that’s how they live on, so it’s important.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

“Even speaking about it, I feel like that was the purpose a little bit, to be able to use what was given and pass it down.”

Powerful perspective. You can watch a teaser clip of the interview below. Full conversation drops Friday.

Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was Recording “The Lion King,” And This Is What He Learned was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

donald glover , the lion king

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close