Anthony Brown Shows Off Dance Skills, Le’Andria Johnson Shares Testimony & More During Get Up! Mornings’ 3rd Anniversary Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The rain didn’t stop the 3 year anniversary celebration of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. With an audience full of fans, gospel singers with angelic voices and several pastors took us to church their was no stopping this event.

Jason McGee moved the crowd to their feet with the help of Brooklyn’s own Christian Cultural Center choir, and DJ Toney Tone didn’t stop playing gospel hits in between each set.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Byron Cage kept it going as he took the mic next to continue with praise and worship. Fans sang along as the sun went down and the praises to God went up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As the evening went on Erica Campbell was surprised by Pastor Donnie McClurkin as well as Pastor John Gray. Both weren’t their to preach, but the crowd rooted them to do more than just a general “hello” and “congratulations.”

McClurkin even shared a magical moment with Campbell as they sang one of her hit songs.

Moreover, you know when Anthony Brown touched the stage everyone had to put their dancing shoes on. Him as well as his background singers milly rocked and then gave us those #BlessingsonBlessings steps that some would compare to a gospel electric slide.

Lena Byrd, one of the newest artists on My Block, gave an unforgettable performance, but as she walked off Campbell made her get back on to share a special testimony. Campbell said, “Now you know you she wasn’t done.”

SEE ALSO: Donnie McClurkin Surprises Erica Campbell At 3rd Year Radio Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Smiles were on everyones faces as Le’Andria Johnson was announced to go on next. Johnson sang her hit “Jesus” and their were several moments where she gave everyone chills.

For the last several years she struggled with substance abuse and went to jail, and during the middle of the song Johnson shared her testimony about how God brought her out and made a way. As she got help to take her shoes off, Johnson showed the crowd her ankle monitor and told everyone that it’s coming off next month.

There was even a part where Bebe Winans, Travis Green and several other artists held on to her as she honored God with several church stomps.

Nevertheless as the show continued Campbell gave fans a special performance of her new single and it truly was a beautiful moment.

The rain trickled down a bit as Jonathan McReynolds got the crowd to sing “Cycles” with him. He belted out those “eeEee’s” and even shared how it can be utilized in different situations.

BeBe Winans was honored and given the key to Brooklyn as well as presented a special montage of his musical journey.

Even though the rain came down, fans stuck around with their umbrellas up and still continued to give God the glory. Thank you Lord for giving us 3 years and we look forward to many more!

Anthony Brown Shows Off Dance Skills, Le’Andria Johnson Shares Testimony & More During Get Up! Mornings’ 3rd Anniversary Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Larissa Mendoza Posted July 19, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: