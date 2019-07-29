CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Woman At Sonic Says ‘This Ones On God’ Before Stealing Food

Inspire Brands Inc To Acquire Sonic Restaurant Chain For $2.3 Billion

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Sonic employees in New Mexico were left stunned after a woman stole food from them. According to Yahoo, Delila Hernandez rode her bike to the fast-food restaurant and placed her order, but when they showed her what she owed, she told them God would pay the bill.

Hernandez said, “This one’s on God,” lunged at the employee and then was handed the food.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

According to reports the employee was fearful that Hernandez might do something. Officers from the Las Cruces Police Department later found her eating the stolen food in a parking lot.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She told the officers that she knew she was wrong, but needed to eat because she was “starving.”

SEE ALSO: Ex-Megachurch Pastor Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing From Congregation

Hernandez will be charged with robbery and could possibly receive a petty misdemeanor charge of $250 maximum.

A representative for Sonic said, “On July 22, a woman took food from the drive-in without paying. The franchisee who owns and operates this location is not seeking reimbursement for the food and considers the matter closed, but is cooperating with local police as necessary.”

Woman At Sonic Says ‘This Ones On God’ Before Stealing Food was originally published on getuperica.com

Crime , New Mexico , Sonic , Theft

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close