Congressman Elijah Cummings Home Burglarized, Trump Responds

President Donald Trump addressed Congressman Cummings’ home burglary in his usual Twitter fashion.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

According to WJLA, authorities said the burglary was reported on Saturday, July 27, at 3:40 a.m. at the home located in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue. At this time, police don’t know if any property was taken.

Hours after the report was made, President Trump criticized Cummings and the City of Baltimore on Twitter.

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

An investigation is underway into the incident. If you have information, contact police at 410-396-2221.

