Congressman Elijah Cummings Home Burglarized, Trump Responds

Obama Hosts Reception For Nat'l Museum Of African American History And Culture

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

President Donald Trump addressed Congressman Cummings’ home burglary in his usual Twitter fashion.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

According to WJLA, authorities said the burglary was reported on Saturday, July 27, at 3:40 a.m. at the home located in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue. At this time, police don’t know if any property was taken.

Hours after the report was made, President Trump criticized Cummings and the City of Baltimore on Twitter.

An investigation is underway into the incident. If you have information, contact police at 410-396-2221.

Congressman Elijah Cummings Home Burglarized, Trump Responds was originally published on 92q.com

congressman elijah cummings

