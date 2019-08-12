CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why He’s No Longer A Christian

59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Hillsong Worship is known for their beautiful lyrics they display in songs that they sing and write for God. According to Christian Post, group member Marty Sampson recently revealed on social media that he’s losing his faith and beliefs in Christianity.

On an Instagram post that has been deleted he opened up to the world about how he’s been feeling.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Sampson said, “Time for some real talk. I’m genuinely losing my faith, and it doesn’t bother me. Like, what bothers me now is nothing. I am so happy now, so at peace with the world. It’s crazy. This is a soapbox moment so here I go … How many preachers fall?No one talks about it. How many miracles happen. Not many. No one talks about it. Why is the Bible full of contradictions? No one talks about it. How can God be love yet send four billion people to a place, all ‘coz they don’t believe? No one talks about it. Christians can be the most judgmental people on the planet—they can also be some of the most beautiful and loving people. But it’s not for me.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The writer even told fans that if they wanted to unfollow him because of his decision that they could.

He said, “Unfollow if you want, I’ve never been about living my life for others.”

SEE ALSO: Why Katy Perry Might Have To Pay Money To Christian Rapper Flame [VIDEO]

Along with the post was a picture of Sampson taking down pillars in the temple as portrayed in the Bible. Christian author Drew Dyck responded to the post and said, “Saddened to see this announcement from longtime Hillsong writer Marty Sampson.”

This comes just weeks after famous Christian author Joshua Harris announced he also doesn’t consider himself a Christian anymore.

Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why He’s No Longer A Christian was originally published on getuperica.com

Hillsong

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why…

On an Instagram post that has been deleted he opened up to the world about how he's been feeling.
08.13.19
Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear.
08.13.19
“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t…

Simone Biles is still raising awareness about the issue and the pain of her experiences.
08.12.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And…

The singer, dancer, and fashion enthusiast can now add creative director to her growing list of talents.
08.08.19
Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers Leading…

Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
08.07.19
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close