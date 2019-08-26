Singer Samm Henshaw‘s voice takes you back to classic R&B singers like Wilson Pickett, Bobby Womack, and other raspy soul crooners. The 25-year-old South London product released two EP’s, “Sound Experiment 1 & 2” that is a must-listen and you will be surprised at how mature the singer sounds.

One of the tracks off Sound Experiment 2 titled “Easy” will be you a perfect example of why he is an artist to watch going forward.

In the latest episode of “Voices,” Henshaw talks about his early success with his Sound Experiment Projects. He also goes into his influences and UK R&B artists you need to look for.

Voices: Samm Henshaw’s Sound Experiments Leads Us To Church was originally published on mymajicdc.hellobeautiful.com

